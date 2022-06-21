A backlash ensued when President Biden suggested inflation was an “opportunity” to make a “fundamental turn” toward clean energy.

the newYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Biden faced a backlash after he appeared to suggest that higher gas prices would be a “good” opportunity to make a fundamental shift “toward clean energy on Monday.”

Some conservatives called the president on Twitter for comments, as gas prices average $4.98 a gallon nationwide, according to the AAA and Inflation has risen to a 40-year high Last month, raising fears of an imminent recession.

Conservative political activist Greg Price tweeted the moment the president defended his green energy policies to reporters while on vacation at Rehoboth Beach, Delaware.

“My dear mother used to have an expression: Of everything bad, something good will happen if you look hard enough at it. We have a chance to make a fundamental shift toward renewable energy, electric cars, and not just electric cars but across the board,” Biden told the crowd of reporters.

Biden’s comments drew a backlash from many conservatives, with some criticizing Biden as not hearing about the problems ordinary Americans face.

“He keeps telling you he doesn’t care because you can’t afford gas, all you have to do is start believing him,” radio host and columnist Derek Hunter wrote on Twitter.

Abigail Maron, press secretary for Senator Josh Hawley, R. Mo.Expect Biden’s statement to have unintended consequences for his party.

“Out of everything bad (Biden’s presidency) something good will happen (huge red wave in 2022 and 2024),” she wrote on Twitter.

John Hayward, writer for Breitbart News, tweeted that this revealed that President Biden was counting on Americans being “stupid” enough to believe that Vladimir Putin’s “price hike” left them “with no choice” to turn to clean energy.

Biden followed up this exchange in Delaware by telling a reporter that his “team” would be seated With oil executives To demand more oil production and to question their high profits.

He also blasted a reporter who told him economists’ warning of a recession was “more likely than ever,” saying “Come on, don’t make things up.”

In recent weeks, Biden has shifted blame for the war in Ukraine and Vladimir Putin Oil companies as a reason for the continued rise in gas prices.