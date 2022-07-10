July 10, 2022

Great Indian Mutiny

Complete IndianNews World

A 4-billion-year-old piece of Earth's crust has been identified under Australia

A 4-billion-year-old piece of Earth’s crust has been identified under Australia

Iris Pearce July 10, 2022 3 min read

Scientists can use various clues to find out what’s beneath the Earth’s surface without having to do any drilling — including shooting ultra-fine lasers thinner than a human hair at minerals in beach sand.

This technique has been used in a new study that points to a 4-billion-year-old piece of Earth’s crust roughly the size of Ireland, which has been sitting beneath Western Australia and affecting the region’s geological evolution over millions of years.

It may be able to provide clues about how our planet went from being uninhabitable to supporting life.

The researchers believe that the massive extension of the crust would have greatly affected the formation of the rock as the old material was mixed with the new, as it first emerged as one of the planet’s oldest prostatic formations that has survived many mountain-building events.

“When comparing our findings with existing data, it appears that many regions around the world experienced a similar timing of early cortex formation and preservation,” says geology doctoral student and lead author Maximilian Droelnerfrom Curtin University, Australia.

“This indicates a significant change in the evolution of the Earth about 4 billion years ago, as meteorite bombardment waned, the crust settled, and life on Earth began to establish.”

A laser was used to vaporize grains of the mineral zircon taken from sand samples taken from rivers and beaches in Western Australia.

Technically known as laser ablation with laser induction coupled plasma mass spectrometry, this method enables scientists to date the grains and compare them with others to see where they came from.

See also  NASA Budget 2023: Biden's $26 Billion Proposal Paves the Way for First Human Exploration on Mars

This team gave insight into the subsurface crystalline vault in this particular region – showing where the grains were originally eroded from, the forces used to create them, and how the region’s geology has shaped over time.

In addition to the importance of the remains of protozoans still extant – about 100,000 square kilometers (38,610 sq mi) of them – the boundaries of the block will also help scientists determine what is hidden far below the Earth’s surface, and how it may have evolved to be in its current state.

“The edge of the ancient crust piece appears to mark an important crustal boundary that controls where to find economically important minerals,” Geological Research Supervisor Milo Parham says:from Curtin University.

“Identification of ancient crustal remnants is important for the future of optimal exploration of sustainable resources.”

As you might expect after 4 billion years, not much of Earth’s original crust is left to study, which makes results like this even more interesting and useful to experts – giving us an important window into the distant past.

It is difficult to predict the shift of the Earth’s crust and the vortices of the hot mantle beneath it and to map it in retrospect. When evidence of internal movement and geology can be found at the surface, scientists are very keen to take advantage of it.

Moreover, the results of the study described here can help scientists looking for other planets – the way these planets are formed, how their first crust is formed, and even how alien life can arise on them.

See also  Solar Orbiting Spacecraft Captures the Full Sun in Unprecedented Detail

“Studying the early Earth is challenging because of the amount of time that has passed, but it is of great importance to understanding the importance of life on Earth and our quest to find it on other planets,” Braham says.

The research was published in the journal Terra Nova.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

4 min read

Controversial prehistoric egg identified as last ‘devil death duck’

July 10, 2022 Iris Pearce
5 min read

‘Amazing’ fossilized brains dating back 500 million years prompt a rethinking of the evolution of insects and spiders

July 9, 2022 Iris Pearce
4 min read

Extinct creatures fill a puzzling gap in the fossil record

July 9, 2022 Iris Pearce

You may have missed

3 min read

A 4-billion-year-old piece of Earth’s crust has been identified under Australia

July 10, 2022 Iris Pearce
4 min read

Rafael Viziev sets attention with a fifth-round TKO for former champion Rafael dos Anjos

July 10, 2022 Teri Riley
3 min read

x86 & Arm Rival, RISC-V ships with 10 billion core architecture

July 10, 2022 Jack Kimmons
2 min read

Ukraine expels its ambassadors to Germany, India, the Czech Republic, Norway and Hungary

July 10, 2022 Louie Daves