Great Indian Mutiny

'9-1-1' and 'The Resident' get Season 6 renewals just in time for Fox in advance – Deadline

It … it advance miracle: Fox The 20th TV has closed the sixth season renewal of 9-1-1 And the resident For the 2022-23 season.

I heard that negotiations were completed shortly before Fox’s advance show began at 4PM EST. The two shows, both in seasons five, were shown briefly in the opening montage of the presentation, but Previously Renovated 9-1-1: Lone Star It was mentioned in opening remarks by Fox’s chief sales officer, Marianne Gambelli. There was no specific reference to 9-1-1 Asecond abbreviation the resident Since the Fox show was pre-recorded, so last minute edits weren’t possible.

As was the deadline Reports Over the weekend, renewal negotiations on both shows have fallen to the wires and cannot close by Sunday night 9-1-1 And the resident to be included in Fox’s 2022-23 content list release that was sent out Monday morning.

From what I’ve heard, the two weren’t quite that far apart by Sunday night, and they both made concessions until Fox had its highest-rated text series. 9-1-1 A colossal drama mate the resident in their front lineup.

It was a possible case of Fox who focused his attention on difficult decisions regarding bubble shows, and the no-brainer ones that ended up taking longer in the final stage. Renewal negotiations are getting more complicated now that Fox and 9-1-1 And the resident The 20th Television studio is no longer part of the same company after Disney’s acquisition of the studio. This makes financial matters – really difficult for long-running offers like 9-1-1 And the resident – more complicated. Renewal of the fourth season for youth 9-1-1: Lone Star He was able to close before Monday.

We are in good faith negotiations [on 9-1-1 and The Resident]Charlie Collier, CEO of Fox Entertainment She said On Fox’s pre-call Monday morning. “Based on the long history with 20th TV, I think we’re in pretty good shape. We’re in love [co-creator/EP] Rayyan [Murphy] We are so happy one star ls is locked and loaded”.

As we mentioned, Fox is also in renewal talks with 20th TV for the studio unit of Fox’s veterans The SimpsonsAnd A man who loves family life And Bob Burger. Since the animated series are on a different schedule, these renewals aren’t as urgent as if the network has new episodes out of the next three episodes for the next season.

9-1-1 And the resident They are the highest-rated series on Fox on Mondays and Tuesdays, respectively. 9-1-1 Follow the busy lives of Los Angeles first responders: police officers, paramedics, firefighters, and dispatchers. It stars Angela Bassett, Peter Krause, Oliver Stark, Ryan Guzman, Aisha Hinds, Jennifer Love Hewitt, Kenneth Choi, and others. The show’s fifth season finale is scheduled to air tonight.

Prepared by Amy Holden Jones, Hayley Shore and Roshan Sethi, the resident is a medical drama that follows the lives of doctors and nurses at the fictional Chastain Park Memorial Hospital in Atlanta. The cast includes Matt Kuchrey, Manish Dayal, Malcolm Jamal Warner, Bruce Greenwood, Jane Levis, and Jessica Lucas.

The series faced challenges in the fifth season following the departure of many of the cast members, including the series’ longtime stars Emily VanCamp and Shaunette Renee Wilson, as well as Maurice Chestnut, who joined the show in season three — but ratings have remained steady.

The drama’s May 17 finale is set to get a huge viewership boost with VanCamp’s character Nick Nevin’s temporary return through flashbacks to help bring the series to a strong end. She returns just as her husband, Konrad (Coachry) needs help moving forward in his life emotionally.

Rosie Cordero contributed to this report.

