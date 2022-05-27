8 killed in Kashmir: Violence escalates following the sentencing of a separatist in the region separating India and Pakistan

Yasin Malik, leader of the separatist party Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF), was taken away by Indian police on May 25, 2022 in a court in New Delhi. REUTERS / Shashi Shekhar Kashyap

The sentence was handed down by a New Delhi court Kashmir separatist leader Yasin Malik sentenced to life imprisonment for financing “terrorist” activities and other crimes. The sentence, released on Wednesday, sparked warnings from politicians that India’s only Muslim majority would promote alienation and separatism in the region.

Shops and businesses in Kashmir were closed for a second day against the verdict Police arrested 10 people for throwing stones and chanting slogans outside Malik’s house.

India and Pakistan rule part of Kashmir and claim full ownership of it. India, mainly Hinduism It has been fighting armed insurgency in part of the region since the late 1980s.

“ Two Jaish-e-Mohammed and three Lashkar-e-Taiba militants each have been killed in two separate shootings in Kashmir since yesterday. Kashmir Police Chief Vijay Kumar told Reuters that there were two militant groups.We also lost a police officer in an operation.

Kumar said The militants also shot dead TV and social media presenter Amreen Butt, 35. , Wednesday night. The militants have More than a dozen people have been killed in Kashmir this year, mostly policemen. One of the dead was an employee of the Hindu government of Kashmir, which is about a small minority community in the region.

More than 3,400 Kashmiri Hindus have been offered government jobs in recent years as Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government tried to drag them back into the area after they were forced to flee by terrorist attacks in 1990. But Hindus have been staging street protests demanding the withdrawal of Kashmir.

Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) leader Kashmiri separatist leader Yasin Malik is sitting in front of a closed shop near his home in Srinagar on May 26, 2022, during the second day of protests against his sentence. REUTERS / Danish Ismail



“We are not safe here,” he said. Amit, a Hindu civil servant, refused to give his middle name, he told Reuters.

“Our co-worker was shot dead in his office. Our demand is to be relocated away from Kashmir because there are occasional targeted killings”. The government tried to provide security by promising to search not only the militants but also those who provided them with information.

The security forces have already intensified their operations. The Kashmir administration says 78 militants have been killed this year. While 193 militants were killed last year, 232 were shot dead in 2020.

The Modi government, which divided the state of Jammu and Kashmir into two federal territories in 2019, has been trying to promote tourism in the beautiful Himalayan region known for its Mughal gardens, beautiful lakes, rivers and meadows in Srinagar. Due to the heat wave in the northern and western plains of India, 650,000 tourists are expected to visit the region by 2021 this year. Officials expect a total of 2 million visitors this year.

The federal government is also planning Kashmir’s largest annual Hindu pilgrimage to the Amarnath Cave Temple begins on June 30. Up to 800,000 visitors are expected.

Police chief Kumar said authorities would deploy more troops than usual this year and would use drones and other equipment to protect the pilgrims, citing concerns that militants might use magnetic bombs.

“This is a serious threat, especially when the vehicles of tourists, pilgrims and security forces are stuck in traffic jams. Terrorists or any thugs can put these bombs in cars,” he said. Said.

Kashmir is a very important territory for India and when Pakistan and India gained independence from British rule in 1947 the problem started here and the leaders chose who they were. Everything was basically intentional and motivated by the concentration of Muslims in different parts of the region. Pakistan maintains that the princely state of Jammu and Kashmir is not legitimate, while India maintains the opposite view. In 90% of Pakistan’s population is Muslim, and the conflict over India’s occupation begins with many more Muslims.

Between China and Pakistan, there is a regular conflict that does not turn into a nuclear weapon, in which Pakistan is always on the offensive. India gives a limited response as it restricts itself in the use of force.

