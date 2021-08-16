75 years after the independence of India and Pakistan, Kashmir continues to be a barrier between the two

EFE / EPA / India Press

Although the one-year celebrations begin On the occasion of the 75th anniversary of independence from the British Empire, India and Pakistan continue to clash for control of Kashmir.

The expulsion of the British, encouraged by the non-violent movement of Mahatma Gandhi, was triggered by the partition of the Indian subcontinent. The mass exodus of Hindus and Muslims on both sides of the border degenerated into attacks against minorities, in the wake of which a million people died.

Tensions between the two countries continue in the Indian-majority state of Kashmir, the only Muslim majority with a strong independence movement, for which India and Pakistan have waged two wars and numerous minor clashes.

Nearly 75 years later, despite independence, “Kashmir is still a black spot”, Promised political analyst and well-known lawyer Sheikh Shokat Hussain.





Despite several attempts to reach an agreement to resolve tensions over Kashmir, both Islamabad and New Delhi are demanding full control, There is no peace in the region.

The latest crisis erupted on August 5, 2019, when New Delhi lost its semi-autonomous status to Indian Kashmir and prevented its 7 million people from protesting for months, with strict restrictions on movements.

Pakistan has said the move violates UN Security Council resolutions on Kashmir, reducing diplomatic relations with India and halting all trade.

Peace between India and Pakistan surrendered to Kashmir. Peace will avoid these neighbors until the Kashmir issue is resolved. It may take another 75 years, but a solution must be found to the Kashmir problem.Hussein said.





Indian historian Ramachandra Guha also acknowledges that “Kashmir is one of the fundamental shortcomings of India” and believes that 75 years after independence, the country remains firm in its democratic credentials.

Hindu nationalism

India is also enjoying Rise of Hindu extremism, An issue of concern in this multicultural democracy, as its freedoms crumble, some criticize and begin to resemble Islamic extremism in Pakistan.

Writer and commentator Kohar Jilani believes that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Hindu nationalist government is using “tools of democracy” to quell dissent, while Muslims, who make up 14% of the country’s 1.35 billion people, are marginalized.

The government has lost politically marginalized communities, suspended civil liberties and the media, making fear one of its main weapons in Kashmir and other parts of the country., He promised.



“The current regime sees the loss of power of Kashmiris as a Hindu victory over Muslim Kashmir,” he stressed.

Earlier this year, due to disagreements and restrictions on the media and civil society activists, India’s independence was downgraded by the Independent House, a think tank.

Propaganda Anti-India

Although anti-Muslim sentiment is recognized by many civil society organizations, Praveen Roy, a political analyst at the Center for Emerging Community Studies in New Delhi, denies the claim.

The anti-Muslim political story develops on two levels. One was the Muslim intellectuals who were encouraged by the previous Congress government (formation of the Nehru-Gandhi dynasty). They are everywhere, in the foreign media and companies, ”Roy said.





According to his dissertation, these Muslim intellectuals promote the anti-India story that the country is anti-minority and exaggerate some of the “violent anti-Muslim incidents” that took place during the Modi government. The number of these incidents has decreased. Muslims are not affected by this government. Things are quiet. “, He promised.

The analyst also referred to the controversial policy of the Modi nationalist government on Kashmir, which Roy said were justifiable measures given the history of regional violence.

“Every sovereign state has a way of doing things. But what happened in Kashmir and how (their) problem was solved is subject to parliament and the constitution,” he concluded.



