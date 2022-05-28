May 28, 2022

Great Indian Mutiny

Complete IndianNews World

7 Unfamiliar Ways AT&T “Will” Predict the Future

Jack Kimmons May 28, 2022 2 min read
Image of the article titled 6 Ways Uncanny AT & T Ads predicted the future in 1993

screenshot: Lukas Roebuck / YouTube

In 1993, the telecommunications giant AT&T launched an advertising campaign that somehow predicted many aspects of how we work and live today. The ad series “You Will,” directed by famed suspense master David Fincher, was an eerily accurate look at what life would look like in the mid-2000s. Ads narrated by former Magnum B Star and professional mustache, Tom Selleck, imagine a series of scenarios involving gadgets and technology that didn’t yet exist.

“Have you ever *insert something we’re all doing now*? Well, you will!” Selleck will say at the beginning of each ad. And which company will provide it to you? AT&T,” he added, at the end of each ad. The campaign predicted A number of technological developments that will determine Decades to come like tablets, Smart TVs, remote work, smart watches, And the smart home appliances.

However, the central prediction of the announcement was wrong. like Vox pointed Two years ago, while these announcements were “remarkably accurate in predicting cutting-edge technologies” that would arrive soon, they ultimately missed the fact that the company that “would bring it to you” wasn’t AT&T. Instead, the post noted, it would be a whole bunch of startups that didn’t even exist at the time.

Having said that, it’s kind of weird to stress out all the things you’ve got “will” truly about the future.

See also  Apple Self-Service Repair Now Available

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

3 min read

Chromebook 101: How to customize your Chromebook desktop

May 28, 2022 Jack Kimmons
2 min read

Analogue Pocket’s first major update arrives in July

May 28, 2022 Jack Kimmons
2 min read

PlayStation Announces Summer Stream State of Play…and it’s very close

May 27, 2022 Jack Kimmons

You may have missed

2 min read

7 Unfamiliar Ways AT&T “Will” Predict the Future

May 28, 2022 Jack Kimmons
2 min read

Biden’s Treasury renews Chevron’s oil license to operate in Venezuela

May 28, 2022 Louie Daves
2 min read

Govit-19 in India: Corona virus cases and vaccination from May 27

May 28, 2022 Byron Rodgers
3 min read

Elon Musk says Spacex will soon accept Dogecoin for merchandise – Starlink subscriptions can follow – Altcoins Bitcoin News

May 28, 2022 Iris Pearce