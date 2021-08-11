65% of new cryptocurrency accounts in India are owned by small town women

India’s regulatory uncertainty has not affected the investor sentiment for cryptocurrenciesRecent data on cryptocurrency transactions indicate an increasing number of users.

Indian Crypto Exchange owned by Finance WasirX, a 2.648% growth in user enrollment from small cities in India to date, Also known as Tier II and III cities, accommodating 100,000 citizens. The Mumbai-based exchange said:

“Tier II and Tier III cities accounted for almost 55% of total WasirX user admissions by 2021.”

The data revealed that the number of female investors and activists across the country has increased.. Of all the entries given to Indian women in WasirX, 65% of the accounts are located in the tier II and III cities of India.

Quote Locking caused by infection as the main stimulusWasirX recorded an average growth of 2,950% in secondary cities like Ahmedabad, Lucknow and Patna, followed by an increase of 2,455% in tier III cities like Ranchi, Imphal and Mohali.

Rasarbe, also a Bangalore Fiat payment platform provider He showed That Highlighting 92% growth in digital transactions, small cities account for about 54% of traffic on their network.

Based on the immediate follow-up of female traders, WasirX announced it Investors see crypto as a means to achieve financial independence, a higher standard of living and a secondary source of income..

Amid protests from major funds, the Indian crypto landscape continues to reach new milestones. Yesterday, Mumbai-based cryptocurrency exchange CoinDCX, Raised $ 90 million in a Series C financial round Become India’s first crypto unicorn.

Recently, Recommended by an independent organization called IndiaTech.org A regulatory framework for the Government of India, Suggesting ways to manage crypto assets and transactions. CoinDCX CEO Sumit Gupta supported the recommendations, saying they would “open up tremendous potential for Indians to engage in this new global asset class.”

Continue reading: