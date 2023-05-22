64 D1Baseball: May 22 • D1Baseball

expectations



>> Latest RPI

>> Latest Top 25 Rankings

>> Podcast: The D1Baseball NerdCast: Week 14

>> Check out D1Baseball’s SEC Extra

>> POSTSEASON BUZZ: National seed sizing, hosts, large

>> Player strength ratings: c | 1 b | 2 b | SS | 3 b | from | SP | RP

With 14 weeks in the books, the postseason picture remains smooth week-to-week, but the national seed’s picture is becoming clearer the day it looks. Wake Forest remains the No. 1 national seed this week, while Florida moved up to No. 2 and Arkansas, LSU and Stanford moved out of the top five.

Clemson and Vanderbilt cemented their positions as the top eight seeds with back-to-back wins over North Carolina and Arkansas over the weekend, while Virginia moved from ninth to eighth after a road series sweep over Georgia Tech. West Virginia, which was the No. 7 national seed last week, just slipped away as a Top 16 host after being dominated and swept by Texas on the road. In addition, the Mountaineers tied Texas and Oklahoma State for their 12th regular season title. Conventional wisdom suggests one or two teams from this host trio come within two weeks—but not all three.

In terms of the new hosts in the 9-16 range, Auburn, Alabama, Boston College and Texas have entered the mix, while teams that have now dropped out include West Virginia, South Carolina, Duke and Oregon State. Auburn and Alabama are famous for their entry into the SEC Championship, and both now have RPIs in the top 17, while Boston College helped its cause over the weekend with a series win over Notre Dame. BC’s RPI remains well in the hosting range, while Texas is up to 23 in RPI after the WVU series. The Longhorns will need to do well in Arlington to retain a host spot. For the teams that folded, South Carolina could easily get back into the mix with a good showing in Hoover. RPI and other metrics are outstanding, but a poor regular season finish is an issue. Duke remains in the mix and Oregon State is another interesting candidate. The Beavers passed the eyeball test and finished second in the Pac-12 standings. However, their RPI is sitting at 30, and two wins in Scottsdale later this week will be needed for a host spot.

The SEC has the most projected bids with 10. The ACC is next with 9, followed by the Big 12 with seven of its nine teams running the field. The Pac-12 is next with six bids, while the Sun Belt and Big Ten each have three teams on the field, with two Big West teams in UCSB and UC Irvine. Cal State Fullerton withdrew from this projection. The Colonial is the only other league with multiple bids, that with two at Northeastern and UNC Wilmington (projected bid winner).

We will have an updated field every day this week starting Wednesday morning.

Mark Etheridge, Kendall Rogers, and Aaron Fitt compiled postseason projections. You can listen to their deliberations on NerdCast this week.

Big ladder:

Last four in, first four out, from strongest to weakest:

61- Arizona

62. Notre Dame

63. Oklahoma

64- North Carolina

—–to cut—–

65. Texas

66. Elon

67- Union

68. Cal State Fullerton