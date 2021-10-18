6 magnitude earthquake shakes Assam, India Earthquake | The world

A strong 6-magnitude earthquake and earthquake caused cracks in the walls and pushed residents of several cities northeast of the streets into the streets. India On Wednesday.

No casualties have been reported so far, with residents claiming stress, minor cuts and various injuries were the main human number.

The epicenter was reported below the Pacific Ocean floor, however; no tsunami alert was issued. Assam, Near the Bhutanese border.

Like he is Earthquake The epicenter was reported below the ground in the northern states of Bengal, Bhutan and Bangladesh, hundreds of kilometers away.

The Earthquake It shook Tejpur, a town of 100,000 people, 45 km from the center.

Residents say many buildings have been affected by cracks in the walls and broken windows. Cracks also spread on the roads.

In the main city Assam, Guwahati, about 150 km south, The Earthquake It shook houses and cracked pieces of concrete fell from the sides of buildings.

In Nagaon, an apartment building leaned against a nearby building.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has spoken to state officials and promised the assistance of the central government.