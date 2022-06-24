6 Cool Samsung Galaxy S22 Features You Can Find on Cheaper Samsung Phones

Samsung makes a big song and dances around its high end phones like new ones Galaxy S22It shows all the fun and useful features that these devices have. However, if you cannot afford to buy one of these premium cell phones, you may assume that you will not enjoy these gadgets.

But this is not the case, as a lot of affordable cars Samsung phones It also brings a lot of great features offered on Galaxy S devices. So if you buy a Galaxy A phone, like the mid-range Samsung Galaxy A53 or even budget Galaxy A13You can use a lot of these functions.

To give you an idea of ​​some of the cool Samsung Galaxy S22 features that you can use on your cheaper Samsung phones, we’re going to run you through six of our favorites right now.

1. Single take mode

(Image credit: Future)

with the Samsung Galaxy S20 In the series, we’ve seen the launch of Single Take, a mode that makes shooting a lot easier, and has remained a huge advantage for later Galaxy S devices.

With this mode, you can record a video of your subject, move and record from different angles, then the AI ​​will pick the best shots from it and edit it for you.

This allows you to take an amazing picture whether or not you know a lot about photography.

Although it was a major selling point for the Samsung Galaxy S phones, it’s also available on the Galaxy A phones. This allows you to take these super simple shots whether or not you’ve paid for a high-end Samsung phone.

Admittedly, AI isn’t quite as smart on budget phones, so the photos won’t match those on S series phones, but it’s still a nice feature that you don’t need to pay much for.

2. Device Care

If you’re spending a lot of money on an expensive phone, you’ll want it to last a long time — but depending on how you use it, it may not always be easy to achieve.

Fortunately, Samsung phones offer a way to help with this. In the battery section of the settings mode, you can find the device care menu. Here, you can see how healthy your device is, with a simple score that lets you know how good the phone has been for a long time, and you can also try to increase this score as well.

The menu gives you options to optimize storage, memory, and battery, all to make sure your phone runs as healthy as possible.

Even if you haven’t paid much for a Samsung phone, this mode can come in handy — after all, you’ll want your device to last a few years whether you paid $400 or $1,400. This list appears for all Galaxy devices, not just S-series devices, allowing you to improve the way your phone works.

3. 120Hz display

(Image credit: TechRadar)

Samsung was one of the first companies to adopt high refresh rate screens on its smartphones, with some Galaxy S phones using 120Hz screens ahead of competitors.

High refresh rate screens make motion look smoother, so whether you’re browsing social media or playing games, you’ll get a more enjoyable viewing experience.

It’s a feature we initially saw exclusively in high-end phones – the aforementioned S20 was one of the first to use it – but now, you don’t need to shell out for a premium device to enjoy it.

Now that the feature has been around for a while, we’ve seen more and more mid-range and budget phones adopt it. In Samsung’s case, that’s partly true, as some of its budget devices now have 120Hz screens.

This includes Samsung Galaxy A52 5G And the A73 – these screens have 120Hz but don’t cost as much as the high-end Galaxy S alternatives. So if you like smooth motion screens, you can get one without paying a lot.

4. Adaptive charging

Adaptive Charging is a great example of a feature first introduced in high-end Samsung phones – this mode protects battery life using AI to know when to charge quickly and when to slow down. With this, you can keep your phone connected for a long time without completely damaging the battery.

Originally, this was only available on high-end phones in the Galaxy S and Galaxy Note ranges, but recently, it’s starting to appear in more affordable phones as well.

You have to use a Samsung charger for this feature to work, which we have to point out that you won’t get with some new Galaxy A phones. You’ll need to buy one online if you don’t have one – and it’s worth it, because in the long run, this may keep your phone running longer.

5. Food mode

(Image credit: Future)

While Single Take is the mode that Samsung offers most often, it’s not the brand’s only useful way to take pictures if you don’t want to use the standard photo mode.

Among these other modes is the placement of food which, despite its name, does not need to be used simply on food. It allows you to choose a focus area, with some blur in the rest of the shot – you can select an animal, a pattern, or of course food, and make it stand out from the shot. The mode also edits the shot with a healthy (or unhealthy) dose of saturation to make it pop even more.

This mode is not only useful on Samsung Galaxy S phones, but it also appears on A series devices. Since cheaper phones don’t have powerful cameras, it’s arguably more intuitive on these devices, to ensure you get the best shots possible.

6. Spot color

Once you take a photo, it can be fun to edit it so it’s really social media ready, and Samsung’s high-end phones give you room to do just that.

The main feature here is Spot Color – when used in the Samsung Gallery app, you can select a color and it will instantly change to the monochrome in the image. This allows you to create some masterpieces if you play around with it.

As you can gather in light of the headline of this article, this is another feature available on Galaxy A devices as well as Galaxy S devices. We’ve used it before to capture some pretty artistic shots, especially when using it to make a black and white selfie background (but leaving the subject matter, us, colorful).

Thanks to this, as well as the camera modes we already looked at, the Galaxy A is just as good as the Galaxy S if you’re a prolific Insta poster.