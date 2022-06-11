5 tips from BTS’ new album ‘Proof’

BTS She has jumped to unprecedented levels of stardom in the past two years since her last Korean release, is being. they became My first kpop job To be nominated for a GRAMMY Award, breaking countless charts and streaming records, selling venues around the world. BTS has already proven that there’s nothing they can’t do – hence their anthology album, proof – proof, Feel just in time. He’s reintroducing BTS to the world by establishing them as: inspirational musicians. Just in time to celebrate the group’s ninth anniversary, Evidence – proof Featuring classic songs, unreleased gems and three new songs for fans to enjoy. Although BTS has spent the past year or so releasing infectious English songs, this three-disc album showcases their depth and singing ability as well as their talent for producing catchy pop songs. Basically back to their Korean music, it feels like BTS is back home again. With a total of 48 tracks, there is something for fans new and old to discover. In the end, everyone who listens to it Evidence – proof They will understand the musical journey BTS has gone through since their debut. Here are 5 notes from BTS’ new album Evidence – proof.

It’s a love letter between ARMY and BTS From rough shows, to taking care of song arrangement, to specials like “Born Singer” from 2013, Evidence – proof It is an album that only true fans will be able to fully understand and appreciate. And that is exactly the point. A few years after releasing hit songs on radio, BTS has chosen to release a project that could mean something to the fans they’ve worked to root for over the years. Before the group’s release, RM hungSince the focus of the album is our message to our fans who have been with us for the past nine years, we have paid the most attention to our songs. See also Amy Schumer says she received death threats after Oscar joke - Deadline

‘Not Coming Yet’ has a message of hope As the title suggests, “(The Most Beautiful Moment in Life) Has Never Come” initially sounds like a lost track from BTS’ 2015 EP. The most beautiful moment in life. Listen again, and you can spot different lyrics that chronicle the group’s journey from humble hip-hop band to friendly neighborhood stars: “That uncomfortable title we once got / We’re still too embarrassed to call ourselves the best,” the lyrics of the Korean songs translate. “You know, I just love music / Nothing much has changed since then.” The story isn’t stuck in the past, though. There is a clear message of hope, that something better is coming for those who listen.

“Run BTS” is just as fun as the show Most ARMYs know about variety show BTS has been doing “Run BTS” since 2015, playing games and doing different activities as a group. Just like the fan-favorite show—which has allowed fans to witness their collective bond with each other over the years—the new track of the same name is delicious and fun with a perfect dash of hip-hop. With RM, Suga, j-hope, and Jungkook working on the song, it’s definitely a team effort. Although emotional ballads make up a large part of the album, “Run BTS” captures the high-energy antics that the group is known for and loved.

“For youth” is gratitude Many of Evidence – proof It’s fan-centric, but “for the guys” definitely takes the cake. Youth is not about age, but the feeling of being with someone who makes life worth living. For BTS, this is ARMY and vice versa. See also Heardle: The New Wordle for Music Lovers At the beginning of the song, the packed stadium sings “Final: Young Forever” to the boys. The track highlights that special moment, providing an opportunity for BTS to respond in a moving way. Words like, “I open my eyes 10 years ago / hang around Nonhyeon-dong” and “That flower cared for, thanks to you I can be me” paint a perfect picture of shared memories.