5 things to know before the stock market opens Tuesday, April 19

Here are the top news, trends and analysis that investors need to start their trading day:
1. Futures stability with earnings, focus on higher bond yields
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange during morning trading on April 12, 2022 in New York City.
Michael M. Santiago | Getty Images
2. J&J cuts 2022 forecast and stops directing Covid vaccine sales
A healthcare doctor brings a dose of Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) to passengers during the opening of the MTA’s public vaccination program at 179th Street subway station in New York City’s Queens borough, New York, US, May 12, 2021.
Shannon Stapleton | Reuters
Johnson & Johnson first quarter Win profits and miss revenue Before the opening bell, he led about a dozen Standard & Poor’s 500 companies to announce their financial results on Tuesday. J&J lowered its full-year sales and profit forecast, announced a discontinuation Corona virus disease Vaccine sales guidance due to global oversupply and demand uncertainty. J&J’s board of directors approved a 6.6% increase in dividends to $1.13 per share.
3. Sources say Apollo is ready to fund a Twitter acquisition
Apollo Global Management May be willing to provide funding for Twitter buying According to sources who spoke to CNBC. However, the private equity giant is not interested in joining other companies in a buyout bid. last week, Elon MuskCEO of Tesla SpaceX and the world’s richest person have offered to buy Twitter for $43 billion. The sources added that the financial authorities are studying their willingness to lend to Mask or another potential buyer.
4. The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) will not enforce mask authorization on aircraft and public transportation
Passengers wait in line at a security checkpoint at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport in SeaTac, Washington, April 12, 2021.
Lindsey Wasson | Reuters
Transportation Security Administration We will not impose A Covid mask mandate on public transportation, after a federal judge in Florida on Monday cleared the Biden administration’s national mandate to cover planes and other public transportation. US District Judge Catherine Kimball-Mizel has ruled that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has overstepped its authority. A Biden administration official said the CDC continues to recommend that people wear masks during public transportation.
5. Russia shifts its war machinery to eastern Ukraine
Ukrainian soldiers are seen on a tank on the front line in Donbass, Ukraine on April 12, 2022. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky says Russia has started the Battle of Donbass, which they have been preparing for a long time.
Diego Herrera Carcedo | Anadolu Agency | Getty Images
The long-awaited Russian offensive in eastern Ukraine It appears to be in progress After the withdrawal of troops from the northern front. Kremlin forces unleashed attacks on a number of areas within the Donbass region. If the eastern offensive succeeds, it will give the Russian President Russian President Vladimir Putin A vital piece of Ukraine and a much-needed victory after plans failed to invade the capital, Kyiv. Eastern Ukraine, specifically the Donbass region, witnessed a conflict between pro-Russian separatists and Ukrainian fighters for eight years.
CNBC correspondents Vicki McIverAnd Spencer KimballAnd Alex Sherman And Holly Eliat The Associated Press also contributed to this report.
– open an account now For the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer’s every arrow move. Follow the actions of the wider market like a pro CNBC PRO.
“Hipster-friendly troublemaker. Communicator. Organizer. Devoted web lover. Unapologetic problem solver. Reader. Explorer. Travel guru.”
More Stories
Elon Musks says Twitter board members’ salary will be $0 if his bid is successful
Wall Street closed lower as investors await more earnings signals
Oil prices rise as outages increase in Libya Russian supply concerns