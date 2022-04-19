5 things to know before the stock market opens Tuesday, April 19

Here are the top news, trends and analysis that investors need to start their trading day:

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange during morning trading on April 12, 2022 in New York City.

A healthcare doctor brings a dose of Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) to passengers during the opening of the MTA’s public vaccination program at 179th Street subway station in New York City’s Queens borough, New York, US, May 12, 2021.

Johnson & Johnson first quarter Win profits and miss revenue Before the opening bell, he led about a dozen Standard & Poor’s 500 companies to announce their financial results on Tuesday. J&J lowered its full-year sales and profit forecast, announced a discontinuation Corona virus disease Vaccine sales guidance due to global oversupply and demand uncertainty. J&J’s board of directors approved a 6.6% increase in dividends to $1.13 per share.

Apollo Global Management May be willing to provide funding for Twitter buying According to sources who spoke to CNBC . However, the private equity giant is not interested in joining other companies in a buyout bid. last week, Elon Musk CEO of Tesla SpaceX and the world’s richest person have offered to buy Twitter for $43 billion. The sources added that the financial authorities are studying their willingness to lend to Mask or another potential buyer.

Transportation Security Administration We will not impose A Covid mask mandate on public transportation, after a federal judge in Florida on Monday cleared the Biden administration’s national mandate to cover planes and other public transportation. US District Judge Catherine Kimball-Mizel has ruled that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has overstepped its authority. A Biden administration official said the CDC continues to recommend that people wear masks during public transportation.

Ukrainian soldiers are seen on a tank on the front line in Donbass, Ukraine on April 12, 2022. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky says Russia has started the Battle of Donbass, which they have been preparing for a long time.

The long-awaited Russian offensive in eastern Ukraine It appears to be in progress After the withdrawal of troops from the northern front. Kremlin forces unleashed attacks on a number of areas within the Donbass region. If the eastern offensive succeeds, it will give the Russian President Russian President Vladimir Putin A vital piece of Ukraine and a much-needed victory after plans failed to invade the capital, Kyiv. Eastern Ukraine, specifically the Donbass region, witnessed a conflict between pro-Russian separatists and Ukrainian fighters for eight years.

CNBC correspondents Vicki McIverAnd Spencer KimballAnd Alex Sherman And Holly Eliat The Associated Press also contributed to this report.

