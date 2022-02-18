5 things to know before the stock market opens on Friday, February 18

Here are the top news, trends and analysis that investors need to start their trading day:

Traders on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, February 17, 2022. Source: NYSE

US stock futures Changed a bit on Friday, a day after Dow Jones Industrial Average Posted her Worst session of the yearDown 622 points, or 1.8%. The Standard & Poor’s 500 and the Nasdaq On Thursday, it sank 2.1% and 2.9%, respectively. A sell-off of shares on concerns about the situation between Russia and Ukraine brought the S&P 500 index close to correction territory, not a significant drop of 10% or more from its record highs in January. The Nasdaq fell further into correction territory, down nearly 15% from its November highs. The Dow is down about 7% from its January highs. All three stock indices were lower during the week heading into Friday’s opening.

Tensions escalate between Russia and Ukraine Leaving investors confused The disposal of risky assets and the rotation of safe bonds on Thursday and Friday. The 10-year treasury bond yield, which is moving inversely with the price, it continued to decline to around 1.94%. While monitoring geopolitical developments, traders remain concerned about rising inflation and how it will happen Federal Reserve plan to fight it. Chairman of the Federal Reserve Board of St. Louis James Pollard Warn that without raising interest rates, inflation can become A more serious problem. Pollard called for a full percentage point in price increases by July.

Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting with members of the Security Council via video link at the Novo-Ogaryovo State Residence outside Moscow, Russia on February 18, 2022. Mikhail Klementiev | Sputnik | via Reuters

Moscow announce Intense exercises by its nuclear forces on Friday amid rising East-West tensions, as the United States issued some of its stern and most detailed warnings yet on how a Russian invasion of Ukraine could happen. President Joe Biden The previous day he had sounded extraordinarily horrific, warning that Washington saw no signs of a promised Russian withdrawal, but instead noticed more troops mustered. The United States has warned of this Russia can use false allegations, including assertions about the conflict in eastern Ukraine, as a pretext for an invasion. Meanwhile, the Ukrainian government and the Russian state-controlled media exchanged new accusations of violating the ceasefire.

Palihapitiya moles Olivia Michael | CNBC

Virgo Galaxy He said on Friday that venture investor Chamath Palihapitiya will step down From his position as president and board member of the spaceflight company to focus on the company’s other commitments. Last year, Palihapitiya confirmed that it had freed up some capital by selling Virgin Galactic shares. Virgin Galactic stock rose slightly in the primary market but closed down 10% in the previous session. The stock, which Palihapitiya helped launch more than two years ago in a SPAC deal, has collapsed nearly 80% in the past 12 months. Richard BransonVirgin Galactic has fallen to nearly $7 a share in the months since its debut and soared to $62.80 in February 2021.

Roku Inc. remote control. In a picture arranged in Hastings-on-Hudson, New York, May 2, 2021. Tiffany Hagler Jarir | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Rocco Shares tumbled more than 25% in the first market on Friday, the morning after the video-streaming hardware maker saw quarterly revenue below expectations. like that Released weaker-than-expected forecast, citing rising component prices and supply chain disruptions. The stock had already fallen 68% in the past 12 months. Roku got an early boost from the pandemic when people were stuck indoors. But with the easing of restrictions imposed by the Covid virus, the demand has also decreased.

A person wears a face mask outside the Shake Shack Innovation Kitchen in Greenwich Village as the city continues Phase 4 of reopening after restrictions imposed to slow the spread of the coronavirus on September 27, 2020 in New York City. Noam Galley | Getty Images