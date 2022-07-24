July 24, 2022

Great Indian Mutiny

44th Chess Olympiad: India ready – Polideportivo

Byron Rodgers July 24, 2022

Yesterday, at the National Sports Secretariat (SND), a symbolic act of awarding tickets to players of the Paraguayan Chess Federation (Febaraj) representing the country in the 44th Chess Olympiad of the International Chess Federation (SND) was held. FIDE) will be held from July 28 to August 10 at Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India.

The event was attended by Sports Minister Diego Galliano Harrison (30), Faberaj president Eduardo Benitez and some players from the women’s team and one from the men’s team.

Let’s remember the ten who will represent us in the ecumenical competition, the women’s team includes WIM Gabriela Vargas Talavera (2,140), Paula Ovio Acosta (1,855), WFM Dalila Perez (1,799) Helen Montiel Caceres (1,763) and Renata. Mayeregger González (1,479 ), missing only coffee competing in Spain yesterday.

In the men’s team, GM Neuris Delgado Ramirez (2,614), Axel Bachmann (2,588) and Jose Fernando Cubas (2,451) have played various matches for Brazil. SND had FM Ruben Zacharias (2,175).

