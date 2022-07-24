44th Chess Olympiad: India ready – Polideportivo

The event was attended by Sports Minister Diego Galliano Harrison (30), Faberaj president Eduardo Benitez and some players from the women’s team and one from the men’s team.

Let’s remember the ten who will represent us in the ecumenical competition, the women’s team includes WIM Gabriela Vargas Talavera (2,140), Paula Ovio Acosta (1,855), WFM Dalila Perez (1,799) Helen Montiel Caceres (1,763) and Renata. Mayeregger González (1,479 ), missing only coffee competing in Spain yesterday.

In the men’s team, GM Neuris Delgado Ramirez (2,614), Axel Bachmann (2,588) and Jose Fernando Cubas (2,451) have played various matches for Brazil. SND had FM Ruben Zacharias (2,175).