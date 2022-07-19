July 19, 2022

Great Indian Mutiny

3DS and Wii U eShops are nearing the end of the game as Nintendo provides a closing date

Jack Kimmons July 19, 2022 2 min read
Photo: Nintendo Live / Damian McFerran

It has been known for several months that the file Wii U and 3DS eShops will be permanently closed in March 2023. This means, of course, that you won’t be able to buy new digital games or DLC from any store, It caused a huge backlash from the gaming community.

Nintendo has now provided the exact closing date for Wii U and 3DS eShops: March 28, 2023. So that’s it, folks. It’s better to put your affairs in order and make sure to buy and download everything you want to own before closing, because you can be absolutely sure that the prices of packed games will go up after March.

Nintendo has made it clear that you’ll still be able to download games purchased from every online store after the closing date for the foreseeable future, which is good news, we think. You will also receive software updates and be able to play online with compatible games (Although if Ubisoft has anything to say, many of those things will be discontinued offline as well.).

In addition, Nintendo confirmed that sales of Fire Emblem Fate It will expire one month earlier on February 28th. You can read more information about its causes over here.

What games do you plan to buy before the Wii U and 3DS eShop close? Let us know in the comments below.

