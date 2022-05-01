3 Warning Signs You Should Delete WhatsApp Text Immediately

WhatsApp is a prime target for scammers – so spotting the warning signs of dangerous text can help you stay safe.

Even messages that seem to come from friends or family can be a sinister trap.

So you have to pay attention to anyone Request personal information.

We spoke to internet experts who uncovered the telltale signs of a WhatsApp scam.

And texts from unknown numbers could be one of the biggest clues.

“Scam messages often come from unknown numbers. If you keep a tidy list of contacts, they will be easy to spot,” said Brian Higgins, a security specialist at Comparitech, speaking to The Sun.

“They also masquerade as official letters, provide tech support to solve problems you might not have known existed for example, or tell you You won an award.

Always make sure you are running the latest version of any platform and you can confidently delete the first version.

“Then think about how many times in your life you’ve won a prize for no reason at all and can throw away the second prize as well.

WhatsApp has more than 2 billion users, so scammers often target it.

“Try to think before you click and don’t let FOMO scare you away from the ‘Delete’ button. It’s the best way to keep yourself safe.”

If you are a regular WhatsApp user, you must be on high alert.

WhatsApp has more than 2 billion users, so scammers often target it.

We spoke to Internet expert Tom Davidson for his top three tips for spotting scams on Meta-owned WhatsApp.

Here’s what Tom, a senior manager at security firm Lookout, told The Sun…

If you are a regular WhatsApp user, you must be on high alert.

Tom’s Three Warnings on WhatsApp

Here’s what you need to look for:

Guide #1

Messages from unknown contacts try to get you to interact, especially if spelling or grammar seems off.

The same goes for messages from known contacts that look different than usual.

Idea #2

Messages with unsolicited offers such as free gifts, prize drawers, or discounts, even if they appear to come from a reputable brand and especially if they ask you to provide personal details.

Idea #3

Any messages with clickable links that you were not expecting to receive.

To be safe, you can type the link manually in another browser.

Attackers may use special characters in the message to disguise a malicious link that at first glance appears to be a familiar or reputable site.

You should be aware of anyone requesting personal information.

Stay safe on WhatsApp

There are some other key safety tips that you can take advantage of.

The first is to make sure your phone and apps are up to date with Latest software patches.

These updates often include important security fixes that eliminate bugs that hackers use to attack your device.

You should also generally be wary of anyone requesting personal information (such as credit card details or login codes), even if the text appears to be coming from a friend.

If a hacker gains access to your WhatsApp account, you can kick it out by logging in again.

