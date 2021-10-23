28 arrested for raping 15-year-old girl in India News

The events began last January when the young woman’s partner raped her.

Indian police on Friday arrested 28 of the 33 men who allegedly raped a 15-year-old girl for several months in western India.

“Of the 33 defendants identified, 28 have been detained so far, two of them minors. The victim’s condition is stable,” the Indian district ANI said. In the western state of Maharashtra.

The victim, who reported the incident to police last Wednesday night, was repeatedly raped by more than 30 men over a nine-month period, a local newspaper reported. Times of India.

Events began last January when the young woman’s partner recorded an incident in which she was raped and threatened to spread the content of the video if she did not have sex with her friends, the victim denounced.

According to the latest data from the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), a total of 28,046 rapes were reported in Asia by 2020, averaging 77 per day. In addition, police have identified 1,891 women victims of abduction.

In late 2012, India faced an unprecedented series of protests against violence against women, after a young university student was gang-raped on a bus in New Delhi, after which she died with serious injuries.

The case was marked back and forth in the country, after which laws against sexual harassment were tightened and the death penalty against some of the occupiers was expedited, although many criticized these measures as inadequate. (I)