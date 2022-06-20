2022 US Open Portfolio Prize Money: Payout to Matt Fitzpatrick, each golfer out of the record $17.5 million total

Money talks – as always in the golf world – and the USGA had a lot of talk this week when CEO Mike Wan on Wednesday announced a significant increase in the 2022 US Open portfolio. With a $5 million increase year over year, the US Championship will pay United Open $17.5 million for those who cut the weekend. This is the largest official wallet in the history of the major leagues.
Benefiting from this mounting money, Matt Fitzpatrick, who won the US Open by one stroke over Will Xalatores and Scotty Scheffler. By doing so, Fitzpatrick earned $3.15 million in the winner’s share, nearly $500,000 more than the Masters and PGA Championships were paid to respective champions Scottie Scheffler and Justin Thomas ($2.7 million) as part of their $15 million portfolios.
2021 US Open Champion John Ramm earned $2.25 million, so the annual increase from the USGA is $900,000. However, the first place prize wasn’t the biggest paid out this year, with Cameron Smith already taking home a record $3.6 million for winning The Players Championship in March.
Not only did the increased US Open prize money welcome those who wrestled for the national championship, but even those in the top 20 are set to take home a hefty sum. All top 20 winners receive a sum north of $200,000 for their trouble dealing with The Country Club in Brooklyn, Massachusetts.
Let’s take a look at how much the 2022 US Open payout will be split among the top 60 players.
2022 US open wallet, prize money
1st (Winner): $3,150,000 – Matt Fitzpatrick
2nd: $1,890,000 – Will Xalatores, Scotty Scheffler ($1.56 million each)
Third: $1,253,74
Fourth: $859,032 – Hideki Matsuyama
5th: $715,491 – Colin Morikawa, Rory McIlroy ($674.953 each)
Sixth: $63,415
7th: $571,950 – Denny McCarthy, Adam Hadwin, Keegan Bradley ($51,934 each)
Eighth: $512,249
Ninth: 463,604 dollars
10th: $425,830 – Gary Woodland, Joel Dahmin ($407.220 each)
Eleventh: $388,609
12th: $359,311 – Seamus Power, Jon Ram ($347,058 each)
Thirteenth: 334,805 dollars
14th: $309,008 — Guido Migliosi, Mark Leishman, Adam Scott, Xander Shaveli, Patrick Cantlay, Cameron Tringle, Sebastian Munoz, Hayden Buckley, Nick Hardy ($241,302 each)
Fifteenth: $286,896
Sixteenth: $268,470
Seventeenth: $253,729
Eighteenth: $238,988
Nineteenth: $224,247
Twenty: $209,506
Twenty-first: $67,792
22nd: $184,078
23rd: $171,732 – Joohyung Kim
24th: $160,308 – Mackenzie Hughes, Adam Schenk, Dustin Johnson ($150849 each)
25th: $150,358
26th: $141,882
27th: $135,432 – Thomas Peters, Min Woo Lee, Aaron Wise, Sam Burns ($127.002 each)
28th: $129,720
29: 124,192 dollars
30: $118,665
31st: $113,137 — MJ Dafoe, Callum Tarin, Todd Sinnott, Andrew Putnam, Patrick Rodgers, Davis Riley ($10,331 each)
32: 107,609 dollars
33rd Place: $101,081
34th: $97,106
35th: $93,052
36th: $88,998
37th Place: $85,129 – KH Lee, Justin Rose, Joseph Bramlett, Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth, Matthew Nesmith ($75,916 each)
38th: $81,444
39: 77,758 dollars
Forty: $74,073
41st: $70,388
42: 66,703 dollars
43rd Place: $63,017 – Chris Gotrop, Travis Vick (a), Richard Bland, Brian Harman ($57,582 each)
44th place: $59,332
45: 55,647 dollars
46: $52,330
47th place: $49,013 – Joaquin Niemann, Max Homa ($47,447 each)
48: $45,881
49th place: $44.038 – Sam Bennett (a), Patrick Reed, Sam Stevens, David Lingmirth ($41,873 each).
Fifty: $42,196
51st: $41,090
52nd: $40,169
53rd place: $39,432 – Sebastian Soderbergh, Beau Hausler ($39,248 each)
54th: $39.063
55th place: $38,695 – Brooks Koepka
56th place: $38,326 – Will Besling, Chris Nigel, Terrell Hutton, Bryson DeShampeau ($35,774 each)
57: $37958
58th place: $37,589
59th place: $37,221
60: $36,852 – Brandon Matthews
When golfers tied for a position, their share of the purse is the average of what those competitors would pay if they were placed in order. Harris English, Austin Greaser (T61), Grayson Murray (63rd) and Stewart Hagestad-A (64th) will each take in under $36,852.
