2022 US Open Leaderboard: Live coverage, golf scores today, updates from the first round at The Country Club

The 122nd US Open kicks off Thursday with the National Championships taking place at one of the oldest golf courses in the United States. The country club in Brooklyn, Massachusetts, had the honor of hosting the US Open for the fourth time and first since Curtis Strange’s defeat of Nick Faldo in 1988.

These two in-game legends are giving way to new ones as world number three Rory McIlroy begins his quest for fifth place in the early hours of the first round. He will be joined by 2021 Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama and Olympic gold medalist Xander Shaveli in a pair of dynamite. However, McIlroy is not the only man looking to make history. Brooks Koepka is trying to capture his fifth major and third US Open. Koepka is one of the few headlines of the afternoon as he opened with world number one Scotty Scheffler and champion players Cameron Smith.

With big names, old school golf, and storylines rampant, this year’s US Open is already shaping up to be an unforgettable one. CBS Sports will update this story with results and features below. Check out the live scores at the top of this story, and more detailed leaderboardAnd the Round 1 tee times And our full US Open TV schedule coverage guide.