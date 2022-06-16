June 16, 2022

Great Indian Mutiny

Complete IndianNews World

2022 US Open Leaderboard: Live coverage, golf scores today, updates from the first round at The Country Club

2022 US Open Leaderboard: Live coverage, golf scores today, updates from the first round at The Country Club

Teri Riley June 16, 2022 1 min read

The 122nd US Open kicks off Thursday with the National Championships taking place at one of the oldest golf courses in the United States. The country club in Brooklyn, Massachusetts, had the honor of hosting the US Open for the fourth time and first since Curtis Strange’s defeat of Nick Faldo in 1988.

These two in-game legends are giving way to new ones as world number three Rory McIlroy begins his quest for fifth place in the early hours of the first round. He will be joined by 2021 Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama and Olympic gold medalist Xander Shaveli in a pair of dynamite. However, McIlroy is not the only man looking to make history. Brooks Koepka is trying to capture his fifth major and third US Open. Koepka is one of the few headlines of the afternoon as he opened with world number one Scotty Scheffler and champion players Cameron Smith.

With big names, old school golf, and storylines rampant, this year’s US Open is already shaping up to be an unforgettable one. CBS Sports will update this story with results and features below. Check out the live scores at the top of this story, and more detailed leaderboardAnd the Round 1 tee times And our full US Open TV schedule coverage guide.

See also  Ryan Zimmerman retires and ends Washington's national run

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

3 min read

Ozzy Albis undergoes successful surgery for a broken left foot

June 16, 2022 Teri Riley
8 min read

2022 US Open picks, odds: expert predictions, favorites to win from the betting field at The Country Club

June 15, 2022 Teri Riley
4 min read

Padres Rally of 5 rounds to beat the Cubs

June 15, 2022 Teri Riley

You may have missed

7 min read

Unexplainable podcast: 7 mysteries of the solar system that scientists haven’t solved yet

June 16, 2022 Iris Pearce
1 min read

2022 US Open Leaderboard: Live coverage, golf scores today, updates from the first round at The Country Club

June 16, 2022 Teri Riley
2 min read

Internet Explorer shuts down in a wave of nostalgia

June 16, 2022 Jack Kimmons
4 min read

German, French and Italian leaders in Kyiv in showing support

June 16, 2022 Louie Daves