2022 tournament live score: Final leaderboard as Cameron Smith beat Rory McIlroy vs. Clarett Jugg

Was this Tiger Woods’ last trip to St Andrews?

Rory McIlroy’s wait for a fifth major continues after he was beaten up on Clarett Jug by the brilliant Australian Cameron Smith.

Smith produced a streak of birdies to close with a round of 64, defeating his co-play partner Cameron Young by one shot, with McIlroy finishing third with a final round of 70.

