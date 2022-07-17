Was this Tiger Woods’ last trip to St Andrews?
Rory McIlroy’s wait for a fifth major continues after he was beaten up on Clarett Jug by the brilliant Australian Cameron Smith.
Smith produced a streak of birdies to close with a round of 64, defeating his co-play partner Cameron Young by one shot, with McIlroy finishing third with a final round of 70.
Follow for live updates and feedback from the Open at St Andrews, below:
speaking cam smith
“All the hard work we’ve put in in the last two years is paying off,” says the emotional Smith, who has spent two years away from his family in Australia due to the pandemic. “This is definitely worth it.”
He thanks the R&A team, saying, “That’s exactly how you should play the Open, with firmness and speed, with strong pins. It was great there.”
And he thanks fans at St. Andrews, “especially the Australian, you guys have helped me move on.”
Lawrence OstlerJuly 17 2022 19:10
Rory McIlroy speaks
“I had a great opportunity to add to my major titles and didn’t quite get it done.
“I didn’t feel like I had done a lot of wrong things, but the putter was feeling very cold in there throughout the round. I did what I wanted to do, I played a really controlled round of golf.
“When Cam Smith ran that run on the back of a nine I had to dig deep to make some sparrows and I couldn’t. I was defeated by the best player this week. Going out and shooting 64 to win the Open Championship in St. Andrew is such a great show. Hats off To Cam, he’s had an incredible week.
“I know I can do it. I love this course, I play well here. I finished third in the last two opening times here. It’s coming. I’m knocking on the door, I just need to be patient and eventually someone will open for me.”
Lawrence OstlerJul 17 2022 19:05
Cameron Smith wins the Open Championship
Here’s how to finish the leaderboard, with Smith deferred to Young by one:
Lawrence OstlerJul 17 2022 18:57
Cameron Smith wins the Open Championship
McIlroy greets the crowd after his mansions:
Lawrence OstlerJul 17 2022 18:54
Cameron Smith wins the Open Championship
The last jumper was enough to fend off McIlroy but his co-playing partner Cameron Young, in the end, finished second with that eagle at 18.
Lawrence OstlerJul 17 2022 18:48
Cameron Smith wins the Open Championship!
McIlroy hammers the chip at the flag but it crashes into the lookout and past, and Cameron Smith is the Open Champion.
Lawrence OstlerJul 17 2022 18:42
Championship 2022
Therefore, McIlroy must punch this cheat chip to force a playoff, or else it’s over…
Lawrence OstlerJuly 17 2022 18:40
Championship 2022
McIlroy knows he needs two at 18. He tries to drive the green ball but the score is short, and he will need a strong throw, or long throw, to force the play-off. Smith has one hand on the claret jug.
Lawrence OstlerJul 17 2022 18:36
Championship 2022
McIlroy walks to tee number 18. Up front on the green, Smith judges another fine strike beautifully and you should take advantage of the jumper. Then Young makes his eagle beating! So Young finished off 19-under, and Smith rolled in his shot to finish on under-20 with a score of 64 in his last round. Just a sexy show.
Lawrence OstlerJul 17 2022 18:35
Championship 2022
He started it left and doesn’t turn – on par with McIlroy at 17. Painful.
Lawrence OstlerJul 17 2022 18:33
“Friendly food junkie. Lifelong introvert. Student. Avid coffee scholar. Unapologetic travel specialist. Zombie buff.”
More Stories
Hero driver Bobby East was stabbed to death at a gas station
Anderson, Kronworth, Espinal, Riley added as an alternative to the star list
2022 British Open Leader: Live coverage, golf results today, Rory McIlroy’s third round record at St Andrews