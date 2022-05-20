May 21, 2022

Great Indian Mutiny

Complete IndianNews World

2022 PGA Championship Leaderboard: Live coverage, Tiger Woods score, golf results today in Round Two

2022 PGA Championship Leaderboard: Live coverage, Tiger Woods score, golf results today in Round Two

Teri Riley May 21, 2022 2 min read

Round two of the 2022 PGA Championship is officially underway, and the drama – like the temperature in the Southern Hills – is heating up as some of the sport’s brightest and best vie for the top of the leaderboard. Justin Thomas was the top movers and shakers on Friday in the second round as he scored a 3-under 67 – a tie for the lowest level on the morning wave – to wrest the club’s lead from 18-hole leader Rory McIlroy. Thomas played the last 13 hole-free stealth in 2-under as part of his move which is now 6-under and solo captain.

McIlroy’s length and accuracy on Thursday might make him prepare to reassert himself on Friday’s high noon, though. Winds are expected to stabilize a bit in the area, and although temperatures will be around 90 degrees Fahrenheit, conditions may once again favor the former two-time champion who attacked the course relentlessly in the first round. Tiger Woods and Jordan Spieth, both of whom could run the risk of losing the chops if they struggle again on Friday – among the biggest storylines left as we look to finish the second round.

CBS Sports will update this story with results and highlights from the PGA Championship below. Check out the live scores at the top of this story, and more detailed leaderboardAnd Tour 2 times tee and all of us PGA Championship Coverage Schedule/Guide.

See also  Vikings Project Louis Cinemas: Double the coverage in the First Scroll League

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

3 min read

2022 Spanish Grand Prix FP1 report and highlights: Leclerc tops Sainz, Verstappen as Ferrari starts Spanish GP weekend on the front foot

May 20, 2022 Teri Riley
2 min read

Nick Saban admits he was wrong to identify Texas A&M and the state of Jackson

May 20, 2022 Teri Riley
7 min read

Tiger Woods is back in action, and here’s how he performed in the PGA Championship

May 20, 2022 Teri Riley

You may have missed

2 min read

2022 PGA Championship Leaderboard: Live coverage, Tiger Woods score, golf results today in Round Two

May 21, 2022 Teri Riley
2 min read

Huge Sale Epic Games Store Live – Check Out the Best Deals

May 21, 2022 Jack Kimmons
1 min read

Biden security official arrested for assault in South Korea

May 20, 2022 Louie Daves
7 min read

Say hello and watch the top ten movies in India

May 20, 2022 Byron Rodgers