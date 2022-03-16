2022 NFL Free Agency Tracker: Live updates, latest rumors and signings on Day 3 as the new league year begins

If you thought the first day of the 2022 NFL Free Agency legal rigging was crazy, you can’t fathom what was in store on day two. It was a crazy day, when Randy Gregory agreed to the terms of a five-year deal with the Dallas Cowboys before pivoting at the last second and going to the Denver Broncos due to an attempt to change the contract language by the Cowboys front office – after the deal. The move sent shockwaves through the league, and forced the Cowboys to turn their attention to Broncos legend von Miller, and they are now in talks to see if they can secure a deal.

That was just the beginning, because Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson is now making his rounds with the teams by way of official interviews ahead of a looming deal, and one of those teams was the Cleveland Browns on Tuesday — leading to the former Becker’s first pick. Mayfield writes a public letter that can only be seen as a farewell to Browns fans. Will Miller replace Gregory in Dallas? Will Watson pick Cleveland and force Mayfield out (to Houston?) via trade??

Or will Watson choose the Atlanta Falcons and instead hand that fate over to Matt Ryan???

Lots of questions about the league need answers, and at least some of them will arrive on Day Three – also the official start of the league’s new year as agreements can now become signed deals at 4pm ET. Keep your hats on, because CBS Sports has you covered from every angle on this rollercoaster ride called the NFL Free Agency.

Keep it closed here for updates, news and live rumors: