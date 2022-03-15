March 15, 2022

Great Indian Mutiny

Complete IndianNews World

2022 NFL Free Agency Tracker: Live updates, latest rumors and signings across the league

2022 NFL Free Agency Tracker: Live updates, latest rumors and signings across the league

Teri Riley March 15, 2022 2 min read

The 2022 NFL season has already been full of major moves. Tom Brady has canceled his retirement plans and will return to the Buccaneers for a season at the age of 45. Aaron Rodgers announced his return to the Packers. The Broncos have reportedly agreed to a huge deal to take down great Seahawks Russell Wilson. The Colts agreed to a Carson Wentz deal for leaders after only one season together. The shipper reportedly struck a deal for Bears star Khalil Mack. And this was all before the free agency! But now the official season is finally upon us, with the NFL legal rigging period opening on Monday, and free agency following on Wednesday.

However, this was just the beginning of what should be a crazy start to free agency as all the veteran free agents started negotiating with the other teams on Monday. Starting at 4 p.m. EST on Wednesday, all signings and deals can be officially finalized. Suffice to say, it’s about to get wild, with dozens of big names still available (check out where Pete Prisco’s Top 100 Free Agents come in). here).

Jaguars and Chargers were very active on Monday, but they were Winners or losers?

As the event begins, keep it closed here at CBS Sports for live updates, news and rumors:

See also  2022 NBA Rising Stars Challenge: Kid Cunningham wins MVP award after leading Barry's team to victory

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

Jacksonville Jaguars to add Pro Bowl guard Brandon Scherff to their offensive line

March 15, 2022 Teri Riley
2 min read

Tom Brady Ends Retirement And Will Return To Pirates

March 14, 2022 Teri Riley
2 min read

Tom Brady has announced that he will return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers next season

March 14, 2022 Teri Riley

You may have missed

1 min read

2022 NFL Free Agency Tracker: Live updates, latest rumors and signings across the league

March 15, 2022 Teri Riley
2 min read

Microsoft is testing ads in Windows 11 File Explorer

March 15, 2022 Jack Kimmons
3 min read

Russia blocks Ukraine, suspends fourth round of talks for one day

March 15, 2022 Louie Daves
2 min read

For the first time in almost two years, India has dropped below 3,000 Govt-19 cases International | News

March 15, 2022 Byron Rodgers