April 18, 2022

Great Indian Mutiny

2022 NBA Playoffs – LeBron, Kevin Love & More React to Thrilling Brooklyn Nets-Boston Celtics Game 1

April 18, 2022
We’ll take more of that, please. The 2022 NBA playoffs were off to a solid start, and the first game of the first-round playoff series between the Brooklyn Nets and Boston Celtics was no exception. Boston’s 115-114 win was full of excitement thanks in large part to the tournaments Jason Tatum And Keri Irving.

Tatum (31 points) sealed the victory for the Celtics when he got a pass from Marcus Smart, spins around and falls into a throwing position shortly before the time is up. The win marks Tatum’s fourth consecutive game of 30 points in the playoffs dating back to the last postseason. The 24-year-old, in 1987, ties Larry Bird with the longest streak in Celtics history.

On the netts side of the equation, Irving made an offer. He scored 39 points, including 18 in the fourth quarter. Kevin Durant He added 23 points but only hit 9 of 24 as Boston’s defense applied pressure, making things difficult for the Brooklyn star.

The match – which was tied less than two minutes before play – spoke in the league.

LeBron JamesAnd Draymond GreenAnd Kevin Love And more NBA stars are turning to Twitter fingers to interact with Kyrie’s skills, hitting Tatum, and potentially playing six more games like these:

