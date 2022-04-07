2022 Masters predictions, picks, favorites: One of these nine golfers will win the Augusta National

Getty Images



Augusta, GA – The 86th Masters are only a few hours away, and the horse race toward another green jacket is as wide open as it has been in any year in recent memory. This is partly because there are so many superstars on top of the mountain who could win any major tournament but also because none of them separated themselves from the predicament by rolling through the first quarter of the year.

It’s time to narrow down the pitch, and decide who can, out of the 91 golfers on the field Really win This tournament. Maybe that’s a fool’s job – who would have put Charles Schwartzell on a list like this in 2011 or Danny Willett in 2016? – But we have a lot of history, of course, as well as a modern form that we can withdraw from while we are executing this elite field.

So, while there are likely to be about twenty golfers on the field who theoretically have the game to come out over 72 holes, the most likely winner of this tournament Sunday night at Augusta National will be one of those nine golfers.

