2022 Masters Leaderboard: Live coverage, Tiger Woods score, golf results today in the first round at the Augusta National

AUGUSTA, GA – After the long and often chaotic first part of the week, the Masters 86 begins today with just as much anticipation as one can remember at a major tournament. Apparently a lot of that revolves around Tiger Woods laying it down for the first time since his horrific car accident in February 2021, and he’s taken nearly all of his oxygen from August National for the past three days. However, there are plenty of other storylines that will begin to unfold starting Thursday morning.

Chief among these was Rory McIlroy’s bid to win his first Masters title and the elusive Grand Slam tournament. When asked about this Wednesday, his answer was phenomenal: “I love Augusta National. I love The Masters. I’ve had great times here and they haven’t been great times. But I come back every year, and I will keep coming back as long as they let me.” That’s how a lot of people feel about the Masters, and it’s likely that another name – perhaps Colin Morikawa, John Ram, Scotty Scheffler, Victor Hovland, Justin Thomas or McIlroy himself – will be added this year to the list of people who will. be able to go back forever.

