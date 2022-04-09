2022 Masters Leaderboard: Live coverage, Tiger Woods score, golf results today in Round 3 at Augusta National

Augusta, GA – Cool air and swirling winds create a unique atmosphere on transition day at the 2022 Masters as leaders prepare to join the course at Augusta National in a bid to put themselves in a green jacket on Sunday. Scotty Scheffler’s 36-hole first is still eighth, five shots ahead of the rest of the top 10, which is just starting in its third rounds.

Schaeffler tied in the low round of the week with 67 points on Friday to dominate the championship. The world’s No. 1 golfer may put a massive end to what has been a remarkable three months that catapulted him into the spotlight. Justin Thomas started round three the way he finished round two – blazing – with two birds through his first four holes to join the group in T2. And there are still a number of great champions like Dustin Johnson, Colin Morikawa, Hideki Matsuyama and others who are able to achieve the big lead.

Will Schaeffler finish it off here and get his first green jacket? That’s the big question, and with so many stars in the shadows, it makes for a convincing weekend competition at one of the sport’s best and most iconic venues.

