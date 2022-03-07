2022 Independent Spirit Awards winners list – The Hollywood Reporter

the missing daughter He was the biggest winner of the 37th Annual Independent Spirit Tournament Awardswhich was distributed Sunday afternoon by Film Independent.
The film won Best Picture, and Maggie Gyllenhaal won Best Screenplay and Best Director. While she was nominated twice as an actress, this marked her first nomination and win as a screenwriter and director.
Among the other winners, there were several first-time nominees: Taylor Page for Best Female Lead ZolaSimon Rex for Best Male Championship red rocket Troy Kotsur for Best Supporting Actor for kuda (he is History made as the first deaf actor to win a Spirit Award) and Prince of “Questlove” Thompson for Best Documentary Feature about Summer of the Soul (…or when the revolution could not be broadcast on TV).
Ruth was a nigga Awarded Best Supporting Female about passAnd the driving my car It won the title of Best International Film, while The Robert Altman Prize went to collective.
Awards were given out not only in film categories but also in TV categories, which was added last year.
On the TV side, this year honor cast squad was given to booking dogs which also won Best New Written Series. Thoso Mpidou won Best Female Role in a new series written for underground railway, While Lee Jung-jae – winner last week SAG Awards – Won Best Male Performance in a New Written Series for Squid game.
Had a personal beach party in Santa Monica and Cannes Hosted by Megan Mulally and Nick Offerman. It was broadcast on IFC and AMC+. (Check out the photos of the stars arriving on the blue carpet here.)
The ceremony traditionally takes place on the Saturday before the Oscars, but it became virtual in 2021 (due to the COVID-19 pandemic), as it was broadcast three days before the Oscars. This year it aired three weeks before the Academy Awards and just as the final round of voting for the Academy Award began.
The winners are chosen by the members of Film Independent. Full movie list 2022 Independent Spirit Awards The winners follow.
Movie Categories
Best Feature (An award given to producer, executive producers not awarded.)
the missing daughter (winner)
Producers: Charles Dorfman, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Osnat Handelsman Keren, Talia Kleinhendler
kiara
Producers: Jonas Carpignano, Paolo Carpignano, John Coplon, Ryan Zacharias
come on come on
Producers: Chelsea Barnard, Andrea Longacre-White, Laila Yacoub
beginner
Producers: Ryan Hawkins, Carrie Holland, Stephen Sims, Zack Zucker
Zola
Producers: Kara Baker, Dave Franco, Elizabeth Haggard, David Hinojosa, Vince Jolevette, Kristen Vachon, Gia Walsh
Best female driver
Taylor Paige, Zola (winner)
Isabelle Fuhrmann, beginner
Brittany S Hall, test pattern
patty harrison With each other
Callie Reese, Catch Fair One
Best Male Leader
Simon Rex red rocket (winner)
Clifton Collins Jr., jockey
Frankie Faison Kenneth Chamberlain murder
Michael Gray, Indian wild
Udo Care swan song
best help
Ruth Negga pass (winner)
Jesse Buckley the missing daughter
Amy Forsyth beginner
Revika Reustle, Gladly
Susanna’s son red rocket
Best assistant
Troy Kotsur, kuda (winner)
Coleman Domingo, Zola
Miko Gattuso, queen of glory
Will Patton, sweet thing
Chask Spencer Indian wild
best director
Maggie Gyllenhaal the missing daughter (winner)
ganicza bravo, Zola
Lauren Hadaway, beginner
Mike Mills, come on come on
Ninja Tyberg Gladly
best screen
Maggie Gyllenhaal the missing daughter (winner)
Nicole Beckwith, With each other
Janicza Bravo and Jeremy O. Harris, Zola
Mike Mills, come on come on
Todd Stephens, swan song
Best First Feature (award awarded to director and producer)
7 days (winner)
Director: Roshan Sethi
Producers: Liz Cardenas, Mel Eslin
cry
Director: Nicole Riggle
Producers: Adam Cope, Rachel Gold, Katie McNeil, Jimmy Patrikov, Christy Spitzer Thornton
queen of glory
Director: Nana Mensah
Producers: Pav Akoto, Anya Migdal, Kelly Robbins-Hicks, Jamond Washington
test pattern
Director/Producer: Shatara Michael Ford
Producers: Pin-Chun Liu and Yu-Hao Su
Indian wild
Director/Producer: Lyle Mitchell Corbine, Jr.
Producers: Thomas Mahoney, Eric Tavitian
Best Initial Screen
Michael Sarnosky The Story of Vanessa Block, Michael Sarnosky, pig (winner)
Lyle Mitchell Corbin Jr., Indian wild
Matt Pfeiffer The story of Sheldon D. cicada
Clever Michael Ford test pattern
Fran Kranz, Collective
The JOHN CASSAVETES AWARD is awarded for the best film made under $500,000 (Prize awarded to writer, director, and producer. Executive producers are not awarded.)
shiva baby (winner)
Writer/Director/Producer: Emma Seligman
Producers: Kieran Altman, Katie Schiller, Lizzie Shapiro
cryptozoo
Writer/Director: Dash Show
Producers: Tyler Davidson, Kyle Martin, Jane Samborsky, Bill Way
jockey
Writer/Director/Producer: Clint Bentley
Writer/Producer: Greg Quedar
Producer: Nancy Schaeffer
sweet thing
Writer/Director: Alexander Rockwell
Producers: Louis Anya, Haley Anderson, Kenan Baysal
This is not a war story
Writer/Director/Producer: Talia Lugacy
Producers: Noah Lange, Julian West
Best Cinematography
Edo Grau, pass (winner)
Ante Cheng, Matthew Chuang, Blue Bio
Lol Crowley Humans
Tim Curtin, kiara
Ari Wegner, Zola
best montage
Joey McMillon, Zola (winner)
Afonso Gonçalves, kiara
Ali Jarir hostel no place
Lauren Hadaway, Nathan Nugent, beginner
Enrico Natali Kenneth Chamberlain murder
Best Documentary Film (award given to director and producer)
Summer of the Soul (…or When the Revolution Couldn’t Be Broadcast on TV) (winner)
Director: Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson
Producers: David Dennerstein, Robert Vivolent, Joseph Patel
Boarding
Director/Producer: Jessica Kingdon
Producers: Kyra Simon Kennedy, Nathan Truesdale
run away
Directed by: Jonas Boeher Rasmussen
Producers: Monica Hellstrom, Sene Berg Sorensen
in the same breath
Director/Producer: Nanfu Wang
Producers: Christopher Clements, Julie Goldman, Carolyn Hepburn, Jialing Zhang
procession
Director: Robert Greene
Producers: Susan Beduza, Bennett Elliott, Douglas Tirola
Best International Film (award given to the director)
driving my car (Japan) (winner)
Director: Ryosuke Hamaguchi
Room No. 6 (Finland / Russia)
Director: Juho Kuzmanen
Parallel mothers (Spain)
Director: Pedro Almodovar
Gravel (India)
Director: PS Vinothraj
baby maman (France)
Director: Celine Siama
Prayers for the stolen (Mexico)
Director: Tatiana Huizu
ROBERT ALTMAN AWARD (awarded to one film director, director and cast)
Collective
Director: Fran Kranz
Casting Directors: Henry Russell Bergstein, Alison Estrin
Cast: Cagan Albright, Red Bernie, Michelle N. Carter, Anne Dodd, Jason Isaacs, Martha Plimpton, Breda Wall
Producers Award (The Producers Award, now in its 24th year, honors emerging producers who, despite very limited resources, demonstrate the creativity, persistence, and vision required to produce high-quality independent films.)
Lizzie Shapiro (Winner)
Brad Baker Barton
Bin Chun Liu
Someone to Watch Award (The Someone to Watch Award, now in its 27th year, honors a filmmaker gifted with individual vision who has yet to receive proper recognition.)
Alex Camilleri, luzo (winner)
Michael Sarnosky, pig
Gillian Wallace Horvat, I blame society
TRUER THAN FICTION AWARD (The Truer Than Fiction Award, now in its 26th year, is given to an emerging director of real-life features who has not yet received much recognition.)
Jessica Bashir Faya Day (winner)
Angelo Madsen Minx, north by current
Debbie Loom, Make an effort!
TV Categories
Best group in a new Maktoob series
booking dogs
Cast: Devere Jacobs, Devron Won-a-Tay, Lynn Factor, Paulina Alexis, Sarah Bodimsky, Zane McClarennon, Lil Mike, Fanny Boone
Best New Written Series (award given to Creator, Executive Producer, and Co-Executive Producer)
booking dogs (winner)
Writers/Executive Producers: Sterlin Harjo, Taika Waititi
Executive Producer: Garrett Bash
blindness
Writers/Executive Producers: Rafael Casale, David Diggs
Executive Producers: Jesse Wu Calder, Keith Calder, Ken Lee, Tim Palin, Emily Gerson Sainz, Seth Mann
It’s a sin
Executive Producers: Russell T Davis, Peter Hoare, Nicholas Schindler
Underground railway
Author/Executive Producer: Barry Jenkins
Executive Producers: Adele Romansky, Mark Serrick, Brad Pitt, Diddy Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, Colson Whitehead, Richard Heus, Jacqueline Hoyt
We are a lady of parts
Author: Nada Mansour
Executive Producers: Tim Bevan, Eric Fellner, Sorian Fletcher Jones, Mark Freeland
Best Female Performance in a New Maktoob Series
Thoso Mbedo underground railway (winner)
Anjana Vasan, We are a lady of parts
Jana Schmiding Rutherford Falls
Jasmine Cephas Jones, blindness
Deborah Iurindi, them: covenant
Best Male Performance in a New Maktoob Series
Lee Jong Jae squid game (winner)
Olly Alexander, It’s a sin
Michael Gray, Rutherford Falls
Murray Bartlett white lotus
ashley thomas, them: covenant
Best New Series, Unwritten or Documentary (award given to Creator, Executive Producer, and Co-Executive Producer)
black and missing (winner)
Series Produced/Executive Producers: Soledad O’Brien, Geeta Gandbeir
Executive Producers: Joe Honig, Patrick Conway, Nancy Abraham, Lisa Heller, Sarah Rodriguez
show choy
Author/Executive Producer: David Choi
Executive Producers: Matt Rivelli, Christopher C. Chen, Hiro Murray, Nate Mathison
Mrs. Waldale
Executive Producers: Mark Duplass, Jay Duplass, Mel Eislin, Allen Payne, Andre Gaines, Nick Camilleri, Alana Carrethers, Zachary Drucker, Nancy Abraham, Lisa Heller
The nuclear family
Series: Ry Russo-Young
Executive Producers: Liz Garbus, Julie Geither, John Bardeen, Leah Holzer, Peter Saraf, Alex Turtletop, Jenny Raskin, Geralene White-Dreyfus, Lauren Haber, Maria Zuckerman, Kristen Connor, Ryan Heller, Barbara Dobkin, Eric Dobkin, Andrea Van Buren, Joe Landauer
philly d
Creators: Ted Basson, Yoni Brock, Nicole Salazar
Executive Producers: Dawn Porter, Sally Jo Pfeiffer, Louis Vossen, Ryan Chantry, Gina Konstantinakos, Jeff Seelbach, Patti Keulin
Co-Executive Producers: Neon McEvoy, Leslie Berryman
“Certified alcohol aficionado. Organizer. Explorer. Lifelong writer. Falls down a lot. Proud social mediaholic. Freelance student.”
More Stories
Kim Kardashian walks on the wild side in a flared bikini and motorcycle shots
Heardle: The New Wordle for Music Lovers
Peta Murgatroyd remembers the emotional meeting with her husband Maxim Chmerkovsky