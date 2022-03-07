March 7, 2022

Great Indian Mutiny

Complete IndianNews World

2022 Independent Spirit Awards winners list - The Hollywood Reporter

2022 Independent Spirit Awards winners list – The Hollywood Reporter

Cassandra Kelley March 7, 2022 6 min read

the missing daughter He was the biggest winner of the 37th Annual Independent Spirit Tournament Awardswhich was distributed Sunday afternoon by Film Independent.

The film won Best Picture, and Maggie Gyllenhaal won Best Screenplay and Best Director. While she was nominated twice as an actress, this marked her first nomination and win as a screenwriter and director.

Among the other winners, there were several first-time nominees: Taylor Page for Best Female Lead ZolaSimon Rex for Best Male Championship red rocket Troy Kotsur for Best Supporting Actor for kuda (he is History made as the first deaf actor to win a Spirit Award) and Prince of “Questlove” Thompson for Best Documentary Feature about Summer of the Soul (…or when the revolution could not be broadcast on TV).

Ruth was a nigga Awarded Best Supporting Female about passAnd the driving my car It won the title of Best International Film, while The Robert Altman Prize went to collective.

Awards were given out not only in film categories but also in TV categories, which was added last year.

On the TV side, this year honor cast squad was given to booking dogs which also won Best New Written Series. Thoso Mpidou won Best Female Role in a new series written for underground railway, While Lee Jung-jae – winner last week SAG Awards – Won Best Male Performance in a New Written Series for Squid game.

Had a personal beach party in Santa Monica and Cannes Hosted by Megan Mulally and Nick Offerman. It was broadcast on IFC and AMC+. (Check out the photos of the stars arriving on the blue carpet here.)

The ceremony traditionally takes place on the Saturday before the Oscars, but it became virtual in 2021 (due to the COVID-19 pandemic), as it was broadcast three days before the Oscars. This year it aired three weeks before the Academy Awards and just as the final round of voting for the Academy Award began.

The winners are chosen by the members of Film Independent. Full movie list 2022 Independent Spirit Awards The winners follow.

Movie Categories

Best Feature (An award given to producer, executive producers not awarded.)

the missing daughter (winner)
Producers: Charles Dorfman, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Osnat Handelsman Keren, Talia Kleinhendler

See also  Zachary Horowitz sentenced to 20 years in prison for a multi-million dollar Ponzi scheme

kiara
Producers: Jonas Carpignano, Paolo Carpignano, John Coplon, Ryan Zacharias

come on come on
Producers: Chelsea Barnard, Andrea Longacre-White, Laila Yacoub

beginner
Producers: Ryan Hawkins, Carrie Holland, Stephen Sims, Zack Zucker

Zola
Producers: Kara Baker, Dave Franco, Elizabeth Haggard, David Hinojosa, Vince Jolevette, Kristen Vachon, Gia Walsh

Best female driver

Taylor Paige, Zola (winner)

Isabelle Fuhrmann, beginner

Brittany S Hall, test pattern

patty harrison With each other

Callie Reese, Catch Fair One

Best Male Leader

Simon Rex red rocket (winner)

Clifton Collins Jr., jockey

Frankie Faison Kenneth Chamberlain murder

Michael Gray, Indian wild

Udo Care swan song

best help

Ruth Negga pass (winner)

Jesse Buckley the missing daughter

Amy Forsyth beginner

Revika Reustle, Gladly

Susanna’s son red rocket

Best assistant

Troy Kotsur, kuda (winner)

Coleman Domingo, Zola

Miko Gattuso, queen of glory

Will Patton, sweet thing

Chask Spencer Indian wild

best director

Maggie Gyllenhaal the missing daughter (winner)

ganicza bravo, Zola

Lauren Hadaway, beginner

Mike Mills, come on come on

Ninja Tyberg Gladly

best screen

Maggie Gyllenhaal the missing daughter (winner)

Nicole Beckwith, With each other

Janicza Bravo and Jeremy O. Harris, Zola

Mike Mills, come on come on

Todd Stephens, swan song

Best First Feature (award awarded to director and producer)

7 days (winner)
Director: Roshan Sethi
Producers: Liz Cardenas, Mel Eslin

cry
Director: Nicole Riggle
Producers: Adam Cope, Rachel Gold, Katie McNeil, Jimmy Patrikov, Christy Spitzer Thornton

queen of glory
Director: Nana Mensah
Producers: Pav Akoto, Anya Migdal, Kelly Robbins-Hicks, Jamond Washington

test pattern
Director/Producer: Shatara Michael Ford
Producers: Pin-Chun Liu and Yu-Hao Su

Indian wild
Director/Producer: Lyle Mitchell Corbine, Jr.
Producers: Thomas Mahoney, Eric Tavitian

Best Initial Screen

Michael Sarnosky The Story of Vanessa Block, Michael Sarnosky, pig (winner)

Lyle Mitchell Corbin Jr., Indian wild

Matt Pfeiffer The story of Sheldon D. cicada

Clever Michael Ford test pattern

Fran Kranz, Collective

The JOHN CASSAVETES AWARD is awarded for the best film made under $500,000 (Prize awarded to writer, director, and producer. Executive producers are not awarded.)

shiva baby (winner)
Writer/Director/Producer: Emma Seligman
Producers: Kieran Altman, Katie Schiller, Lizzie Shapiro

cryptozoo
Writer/Director: Dash Show
Producers: Tyler Davidson, Kyle Martin, Jane Samborsky, Bill Way

jockey
Writer/Director/Producer: Clint Bentley
Writer/Producer: Greg Quedar
Producer: Nancy Schaeffer

See also  Fort Wayne Actor Sentenced to $650 Million in Ponzi Scheme

sweet thing
Writer/Director: Alexander Rockwell
Producers: Louis Anya, Haley Anderson, Kenan Baysal

This is not a war story
Writer/Director/Producer: Talia Lugacy
Producers: Noah Lange, Julian West

Best Cinematography

Edo Grau, pass (winner)

Ante Cheng, Matthew Chuang, Blue Bio

Lol Crowley Humans

Tim Curtin, kiara

Ari Wegner, Zola

best montage

Joey McMillon, Zola (winner)

Afonso Gonçalves, kiara

Ali Jarir hostel no place

Lauren Hadaway, Nathan Nugent, beginner

Enrico Natali Kenneth Chamberlain murder

Best Documentary Film (award given to director and producer)

Summer of the Soul (…or When the Revolution Couldn’t Be Broadcast on TV) (winner)
Director: Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson
Producers: David Dennerstein, Robert Vivolent, Joseph Patel

Boarding
Director/Producer: Jessica Kingdon
Producers: Kyra Simon Kennedy, Nathan Truesdale

run away
Directed by: Jonas Boeher Rasmussen
Producers: Monica Hellstrom, Sene Berg Sorensen

in the same breath
Director/Producer: Nanfu Wang
Producers: Christopher Clements, Julie Goldman, Carolyn Hepburn, Jialing Zhang

procession
Director: Robert Greene
Producers: Susan Beduza, Bennett Elliott, Douglas Tirola

Best International Film (award given to the director)

driving my car (Japan) (winner)
Director: Ryosuke Hamaguchi

Room No. 6 (Finland / Russia)
Director: Juho Kuzmanen

Parallel mothers (Spain)
Director: Pedro Almodovar

Gravel (India)
Director: PS Vinothraj

baby maman (France)
Director: Celine Siama

Prayers for the stolen (Mexico)
Director: Tatiana Huizu

ROBERT ALTMAN AWARD (awarded to one film director, director and cast)

Collective
Director: Fran Kranz
Casting Directors: Henry Russell Bergstein, Alison Estrin
Cast: Cagan Albright, Red Bernie, Michelle N. Carter, Anne Dodd, Jason Isaacs, Martha Plimpton, Breda Wall

Producers Award (The Producers Award, now in its 24th year, honors emerging producers who, despite very limited resources, demonstrate the creativity, persistence, and vision required to produce high-quality independent films.)

Lizzie Shapiro (Winner)

Brad Baker Barton

Bin Chun Liu

Someone to Watch Award (The Someone to Watch Award, now in its 27th year, honors a filmmaker gifted with individual vision who has yet to receive proper recognition.)

Alex Camilleri, luzo (winner)

Michael Sarnosky, pig

Gillian Wallace Horvat, I blame society

TRUER THAN FICTION AWARD (The Truer Than Fiction Award, now in its 26th year, is given to an emerging director of real-life features who has not yet received much recognition.)

Jessica Bashir Faya Day (winner)

Angelo Madsen Minx, north by current

Debbie Loom, Make an effort!

TV Categories

Best group in a new Maktoob series

See also  The "Black List" renewed for the tenth season on NBC

booking dogs
Cast: Devere Jacobs, Devron Won-a-Tay, Lynn Factor, Paulina Alexis, Sarah Bodimsky, Zane McClarennon, Lil Mike, Fanny Boone

Best New Written Series (award given to Creator, Executive Producer, and Co-Executive Producer)

booking dogs (winner)
Writers/Executive Producers: Sterlin Harjo, Taika Waititi
Executive Producer: Garrett Bash

blindness
Writers/Executive Producers: Rafael Casale, David Diggs
Executive Producers: Jesse Wu Calder, Keith Calder, Ken Lee, Tim Palin, Emily Gerson Sainz, Seth Mann

It’s a sin
Executive Producers: Russell T Davis, Peter Hoare, Nicholas Schindler

Underground railway
Author/Executive Producer: Barry Jenkins
Executive Producers: Adele Romansky, Mark Serrick, Brad Pitt, Diddy Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, Colson Whitehead, Richard Heus, Jacqueline Hoyt

We are a lady of parts
Author: Nada Mansour
Executive Producers: Tim Bevan, Eric Fellner, Sorian Fletcher Jones, Mark Freeland

Best Female Performance in a New Maktoob Series

Thoso Mbedo underground railway (winner)

Anjana Vasan, We are a lady of parts

Jana Schmiding Rutherford Falls

Jasmine Cephas Jones, blindness

Deborah Iurindi, them: covenant

Best Male Performance in a New Maktoob Series

Lee Jong Jae squid game (winner)

Olly Alexander, It’s a sin

Michael Gray, Rutherford Falls

Murray Bartlett white lotus

ashley thomas, them: covenant

Best New Series, Unwritten or Documentary (award given to Creator, Executive Producer, and Co-Executive Producer)

black and missing (winner)
Series Produced/Executive Producers: Soledad O’Brien, Geeta Gandbeir
Executive Producers: Joe Honig, Patrick Conway, Nancy Abraham, Lisa Heller, Sarah Rodriguez

show choy
Author/Executive Producer: David Choi
Executive Producers: Matt Rivelli, Christopher C. Chen, Hiro Murray, Nate Mathison

Mrs. Waldale
Executive Producers: Mark Duplass, Jay Duplass, Mel Eislin, Allen Payne, Andre Gaines, Nick Camilleri, Alana Carrethers, Zachary Drucker, Nancy Abraham, Lisa Heller

The nuclear family
Series: Ry Russo-Young
Executive Producers: Liz Garbus, Julie Geither, John Bardeen, Leah Holzer, Peter Saraf, Alex Turtletop, Jenny Raskin, Geralene White-Dreyfus, Lauren Haber, Maria Zuckerman, Kristen Connor, Ryan Heller, Barbara Dobkin, Eric Dobkin, Andrea Van Buren, Joe Landauer

philly d
Creators: Ted Basson, Yoni Brock, Nicole Salazar
Executive Producers: Dawn Porter, Sally Jo Pfeiffer, Louis Vossen, Ryan Chantry, Gina Konstantinakos, Jeff Seelbach, Patti Keulin
Co-Executive Producers: Neon McEvoy, Leslie Berryman

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

Kim Kardashian walks on the wild side in a flared bikini and motorcycle shots

March 7, 2022 Cassandra Kelley
2 min read

Heardle: The New Wordle for Music Lovers

March 6, 2022 Cassandra Kelley
3 min read

Peta Murgatroyd remembers the emotional meeting with her husband Maxim Chmerkovsky

March 6, 2022 Cassandra Kelley

You may have missed

6 min read

2022 Independent Spirit Awards winners list – The Hollywood Reporter

March 7, 2022 Cassandra Kelley
4 min read

A fossil reveals the secrets of one of nature’s most mysterious reptiles

March 7, 2022 Iris Pearce
2 min read

Kentucky coach loses his lucky hour in celebration

March 7, 2022 Teri Riley
2 min read

The Halo Infinite campaign collaboration will not arrive with Season 2 in May

March 7, 2022 Jack Kimmons