2022 Eta Aquarid meteor shower impresses star fans | Pictures

Meteor streaks delighted skywatchers this weekend as Earth passed through the dust path of Halley’s Comet in an annual meteor shower display.

The Eta Aquarid meteor showerwhich can be seen in the northern and southern hemispheres of the constellation Aquariuspeaked this weekend with the most ideal observation times in the early hours after 3 a.m. local time, weather permitting.

Sky watchers were expected to see up to 30 meteors per hour slithering through Earth’s atmosphere In the show “Meteor” in late spring. The event is famous for fast moving meteors With long trains, it moves at up to 41 miles (66 kilometers) per second, according to the American Meteorite Society.

Check out stunning photos of the Eta Aquarid meteor shower by skywatchers who stayed up late (or rose too early) to catch a glimpse of leftovers from Halley’s Comet Lights up the sky of the earth.

BEAUTIFUL ETA AQUARID GRAZING FIREBALL #SPMN060522B as recorded today at 2h03m35s UTC from Olocau, #València by Alex Gómez & Juan Gómez. As the beam approaches the horizon, cometary bolts increase their length and duration. More details in our list: https://t.co/CRfB0fblVv pic.twitter.com/x1IXmv0k47May 6 2022 see more

Looks like I might have caught a meteor or a meteor from tonight’s Eta aquarid shower, it was a beautiful green, left by the Milky Way around 3am. #etaaquarid #Metorshower #swansea #nasa #bbcskyatnight #Meteor #wales #stargazingwales #space #milkyway pic.twitter.com/AJbjaek02yMay 7, 2022 see more See also The massive ancient influence associated with the differences between the near and far sides of the moon

Blink or you will lose the meteor! One of several Eta Aquarid meteors we saw in the early hours of dawn. I saw 4 (out of 25 possible). Super crushed 🤩 pic.twitter.com/bd0ci3LIEVMay 6 2022 see more

Our favorite meteor story from this year came from Ric Kearbey, a meteorologist at 10 Tampa Bay WTSP in Florida. Kirby and his daughter, Kylie, were out hoping to see the shooting star, he recounted on Twitter.

“I don’t think we’ll see any of it,” she said. So I said to her, ‘Let’s say a quick prayer,’ said Kirby. ‘We did and we flourished, and we saw the most amazing meteor I’ve ever seen. Huge and bright and lit up the sky for 15 seconds.”

Kirby joked, “Does anyone need her prayers?” While posting a picture of him and Kylie, who is about five years old, judging from Kirby’s previous social media posts.

Kyleigh and I went out to watch the Eta Aquarid Meteor shower. She said, “I don’t think we’ll see anything.” I told her let’s say a quick prayer. We did and boom, we saw the most amazing meteor I’ve ever seen. Huge, bright and lit up the sky for 15 seconds. Anyone else need their connections? 😁 pic.twitter.com/GoEOqKdpiPMay 6 2022 see more

Instagram was also full of shower scenes from the Southern Hemisphere and from countries like Japan.

