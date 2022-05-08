May 8, 2022

Great Indian Mutiny

2022 Eta Aquarid meteor shower impresses star fans | Pictures

Iris Pearce May 8, 2022 3 min read

Meteor streaks delighted skywatchers this weekend as Earth passed through the dust path of Halley’s Comet in an annual meteor shower display.

The Eta Aquarid meteor showerwhich can be seen in the northern and southern hemispheres of the constellation Aquariuspeaked this weekend with the most ideal observation times in the early hours after 3 a.m. local time, weather permitting.

