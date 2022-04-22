2022 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix FP1 Report & Highlights: Charles Leclerc leads Carlos Sainz in a sunken training session ahead of qualifying

Championship leader Charles Leclerc beat Ferrari teammate Carlos Sainz at the fastest time in wet opening practice for the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix.

Monaco clocked 1min 29.402secs to finish 0.877secs behind Sainz, as Ferrari led the session – while Max Verstappen was 1.465secs ahead of the lead in third.

because it’s the first F1 racing At the weekend of the year, this was the only practice session before qualifying later on Friday, meaning the drivers were eager to get out on track to collect data.

Conditions were very challenging early on, with Ferrari’s Leclerc turning twice on fully wet tyres. Then he circled twice more when the course improved enough for intermediates.

The constant rain gave the Formula 1 drivers a chance to test the 2022 mechanism in wet conditions, with Lando Norris spinning and briefly taking out the red flag, while Valtteri Bottas swirled his Alfa Romeo and beached his car on the final lap.