2021 Ford Bronco engine failure complaints lead to NHTSA investigation

The 2021 Ford Bronco is now the focus of a federal safety investigation after 32 Bronco owners complained of troubling experiences with engine malfunctions.

“Under normal driving conditions without warning, a vehicle may experience a loss of motive power without restarting due to a catastrophic engine failure related to a defective valve within the 2.7-liter Eco-Boost range,” according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). ) Report. It says the investigation was opened on May 27.

Documents that Ford filed with the NHTSA indicate that 25,538 Broncos may have this problem.

Investigation, which was initially reported by Carscoops.com And the FordAuthority.com, will determine whether Ford should recall its vehicles for repair. Recall costs have been an ongoing problem at Ford, so much so that the company recently hired a quality expert to tackle a problem that costs the automaker billions annually.

more:Ford Pride Bronco Wildtrak is part of the new tradition, trying to close the troll

The Federal Bureau of Investigation of Faults received petitions seeking investigation on March 17, March 18, and March 29, 2022. The petitions are under review.

“Petitioners allege that 2021 MY Ford Broncos are experiencing loss of engine power at highway speeds with no restart due to catastrophic engine failure,” the Federal Safety Agency wrote in the document posted on its website.

This engine is standard on Wildtrak and optional on all other models except the Everglades and Raptor, which it doesn’t have. car and driver has been confirmed.

Ford told Car and Driver, “We are aware of a select number of engines with this concern and are investigating. If any customers experience issues, they are covered under the vehicle’s five-year/60,000-mile powertrain warranty. We cooperate with NHTSA as we always do. “.

Worrying customer experiences

The federal agency has reports from across the United States on its accident reporting site, including Ohio, Alaska, Oklahoma and Nevada. Here are a few:

A driver in Granite Bay, Calif., wrote on May 5: “My wife was driving the car was smoky, the engine stalled and she was stuck in the middle lane of a busy rush hour road. Dangerous part of the road a few miles from our house. I got off and gave her my SUV for her. Then I called AAA I cut it to the dealer.The engine was dead.The car was towed to the Future Ford of Sacramento.They diagnosed it a few days later and told us it was a complete engine failure and it would take several months to get the car back to us.There were no warning lights or any Warning before the engine stops and so much smoke that my wife thought the whole car was on fire. Four people stopped to help her and get her to the side of the road.”

The Whitland, Indiana driver wrote on May 3, “At 2,000 miles, the engine dropped a valve. The car had already received a new engine. The car was turned off while on the highway.”

A Farmington Hills driver wrote on March 14, “I was driving to work on the morning of March 14, 2022, on the highway about 70 mph. I could feel the engine stuttering or idling, and was starting to lose power to the engine… I was able to drive an extra 10 miles to place My work.When I stopped at the gate for security, the engine malfunctioned and I could not restart it.

A driver in Rochester, New York wrote on March 13, “I was in cruise control about 70 yesterday when I lost all power on the gas pedal. I got to the side of the highway and waited 90 minutes for my tow truck to arrive. I had my dogs with me and the temperature was 25 degrees. We were three hours from home. Today’s service department said I had a catastrophic engine failure. One of the valves loosened and pistons crushed or something.”

A driver in Park City, Utah wrote on Valentine’s Day, “He was driving my son to school, maybe 30 mph when I suddenly heard some clicking sounds from the engine. The power was down and I couldn’t stop to the side of the busy road out of harm’s way. Engine dead. The only warning lights I got was a front sensor malfunction and then a message telling me to stop and turn it off and restart it. Tried but couldn’t restart… Dealer confirmed valve fell and engine malfunction awaiting engine replacement.”

A driver in Middleburg, Florida, wrote Jan. 19, “Collapsed for 2,058 miles. Blinking engine light, strong smell of fumes and strong vibration. Ford customer service said there was nothing they could do. Not even borrowing a $63,000 car.”

Problem reports submitted to the federal agency are monitored by auto companies and federal regulators who look for directions and need to take action to prevent accidents.

Not the first call

2021 Bronco has two summons previously; One issued in October affected 553 vehicles likely due to passenger air bag deployment issues and another issued in December for a skewed radar unit that could prevent the vehicle from maintaining a safe distance from vehicles while using adaptive cruise control. In addition, the federal safety website said, “The automatic braking system may react slowly, or not at all, during a pre-collision assisted braking event.”

The Ford Bronco has a long waiting list and has proven its popularity among consumers. It is designed to compete with the Jeep Wrangler as an adventurous off-road vehicle. Bronco began shipping to customers a year ago. It won North American Utility of the Year in January.

more:Ford Bronco buyers buy cold cash, don’t trade in old cars

more:Ford replaces all 2021 Bronco hardtops after changing the appearance of water and extreme humidity

continuous headache

Ford has struggled with recall issues, from the engine fire hazards of its 2021 Ford Expedition and Lincoln Navigator while decommissioned to 2020-22 Expeditions rolling around while in the park. Ford CEO Jim Farley recently hired a quality specialist to address chronic problems. These are costly issues for the company and consumers.

Car owners can check recalls over here Or by going to https://www.nhtsa.gov/recalls

more:Ford specialist has a plan to fix the culture, stop pointing fingers for warranty claim

more:Farley, CEO of Ford, says electric cars will be 100% sold online, at a non-negotiable price

more:Ford recalls nearly a quarter of a million heavy-duty pickup trucks for shaft problem

Call Phoebe Wall Howard at 36512-222-13 or[email protected].Follow her on TwitterTweet embed. read more stronghold And subscribe to our site Automotive Newsletter.