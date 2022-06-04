June 4, 2022

Great Indian Mutiny

The 2021 Wildtrak two-door is equipped with a 2.7-liter EcoBoost V6 engine that is now undergoing federal review for possible failure. Other Broncos offer the engine as an option.

2021 Ford Bronco engine failure complaints lead to NHTSA investigation

Iris Pearce June 4, 2022 5 min read

The 2021 Ford Bronco is now the focus of a federal safety investigation after 32 Bronco owners complained of troubling experiences with engine malfunctions.

“Under normal driving conditions without warning, a vehicle may experience a loss of motive power without restarting due to a catastrophic engine failure related to a defective valve within the 2.7-liter Eco-Boost range,” according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). ) Report. It says the investigation was opened on May 27.

Documents that Ford filed with the NHTSA indicate that 25,538 Broncos may have this problem.

Investigation, which was initially reported by Carscoops.com And the FordAuthority.com, will determine whether Ford should recall its vehicles for repair. Recall costs have been an ongoing problem at Ford, so much so that the company recently hired a quality expert to tackle a problem that costs the automaker billions annually.

