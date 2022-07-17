2 billion in India

This content was published on Jul 17, 2022 – 09:46

New Delhi, July 17 (EFE) .- India this Sunday surpassed 2,000 million against Covid-19 with the “world’s largest vaccination campaign”, a figure surpassed only by China, which crossed 3,000 million vaccinations. Serum.

India this morning crossed 2,000 million doses against Covid-19 since the vaccination campaign began on January 16, 2021, according to data from the official website Gov.

In the last 24 hours, the South Asian company has administered 2,559,840 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine, the Indian Health Ministry said in its daily bulletin.

More than 1 billion people in India have received the serum-first shot, while more than 920 million have received the second dose of the vaccine, and 550 million have received the third dose of the vaccine.

With 1.4 billion people, India is the second country in the world to have administered the most vaccines against Covid-19, after China.

Appreciating the efforts of the people, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi today termed this achievement as a historic achievement in preventing the spread of the virus.

“India makes history again! Congratulations to all Indians for crossing the special milestone of 2 billion doses of vaccines. Kudos to those who helped make India’s vaccination campaign unparalleled in scale and speed.” Modi wrote on Twitter.

India last Friday opened a free third dose of the vaccine to the entire adult population in an effort to bolster herd immunity if the Asian country saw a slight increase in cases.

However, the free booster vaccine will end 75 days after Friday and will be paid again as authorities have taken action to commemorate India’s 75th Independence Day this year.

India’s health ministry this Sunday recorded more than 20,000 new Covid infections in the past 24 hours for the fourth consecutive day, a number of infections not reached since the start of the Omicron variant earlier this week. The virus caused a third wave of disease in the Asian country.

In the last 24 hours, 49 deaths have also been reported, taking the death toll in India to 525,709 since the outbreak began.

India, known as the “pharmacy of the world” and home to the world’s largest vaccine industry, has for months faced severe problems in supplying its local demand, especially during the second wave, leaving images of overflowing crematoria and hospitals on the brink of collapse. Decline.

India’s campaign relies heavily on two domestically produced formulations: AstraZeneca’s CoviShield; and domestic covaccin, Indian lab Bharat Biotech. It also includes approved vaccines such as the Russian Sputnik V, and the American Moderna and Johnson & Johnson. EFE

hbc/ig

