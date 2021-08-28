17 minors who worked illegally in India were rescued

Delhi

Activists of the group Bachchan Bachao Andolan (Save the Children), its founder Kailash Satyarthi, won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2014, rescuing children whose hands, clothes and legs were covered with grease, and walked from workshop to workshop. The panel assists authorities in prosecuting persons who employ minors.

Children under the age of 14 cannot work in India except for family businesses and farms. People between the ages of 14 and 18 cannot work in dangerous conditions. Employers face up to two years in prison and a fine of up to 50,000 rupees ($ 675).

During the raids on Thursday, children between the ages of 13 and 18 were taken away from the workshops by district government officials. Police sealed off the place where the minors worked.

The nationwide lockout imposed by the corona virus last year pushed millions of people into poverty, encouraging the trafficking of children from rural to urban areas. The epidemic has caused problems in enforcing child labor laws, with fewer investigators and more active activities against traffickers.

Manish Sharma, director of the Save the Children movement, has found that traffickers and middlemen make it easier for parents and children during the economic crisis.

“Many were unemployed and many were on the brink of famine. The kidnappers took full advantage of these circumstances,” he lamented.

According to the UNICEF, the number of working children in the world rose to 160 million in June 2021. It warned that an additional nine million people could be at risk by the end of 2021 due to the epidemic.

A.P.