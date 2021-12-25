December 25, 2021

Great Indian Mutiny

16 people were killed when lightning struck while taking a selfie in India

December 25, 2021
Lightning strikes Jaipur in this film, killing dozens of people every year in India.

Sixteen people were killed and several others were injured when lightning struck while taking off Selfies In a palace complex in northern India.

The incident took place this Sunday at the top of the 12th-century Watchtower fPronounced onBThere is, A popular tourist destination in Jaipur.

It is said that there were 27 people in the tower and wall of the fort at that time Some jumpN for vacuum.

A senior police official told the media that most of the victims were youths.

