16 people were killed when lightning struck while taking a selfie in India

July 12, 2021

Image source, Getty Images Title, Lightning strikes Jaipur in this film, killing dozens of people every year in India.

Sixteen people were killed and several others were injured when lightning struck while taking off Selfies In a palace complex in northern India.

The incident took place this Sunday at the top of the 12th-century Watchtower fPronounced onBThere is, A popular tourist destination in Jaipur.

It is said that there were 27 people in the tower and wall of the fort at that time Some jumpN for vacuum.

A senior police official told the media that most of the victims were youths.

Nine more lightning deaths were reported across the state of Rajasthan in Jaipur on Sunday alone, according to local media reports.

At least 41 people Most of them were women and children, who died in various districts of the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, and seven in the central region, north of the country, due to lightning.

These events are killed AAs 2,000 People in India Every year, According to official data.

Image source, Getty Images Title, The death occurred while the victims were taking “Selpi” at a fort in Jaipur.

Climate crisis

The monsoon in India brings heavy rainfall, usually lasting from June to September.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said the blasts were fatal They have doubled In the country since the 1960s. One of the reasons he cited was the climate crisis.

Data show that lightning events increased by 30% to 40% from the early to mid-1990s.

In 2018, the southern state of Andhra Pradesh registered 36,749 lightning bolts in just 13 hours.

Indian officials say such incidents are more likely to occur in areas where trees are scarce, as people are more likely to be exposed to lightning.

Image source, Getty Images Title, June 5, 2021 Lightning strikes Ajmer, Rajasthan, India during pre-monsoon rains.

What to do if struck by lightning

Look for shelter in a large building or car.

Avoid wide, open spaces and clear mountains.

If you have nowhere to shelter, aim yourself as small as possible, hang up, put your legs together, wrap your arms around your knees, and keep your head inward.

Do not seek refuge under tall or isolated trees.

If you are in the water, swim to shore and leave the beach as soon as possible.

Source: Royal Society for Accident Prevention (RoSPA), UK