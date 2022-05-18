12 killed in factory wall collapse in India News

08:13 | New Delhi, May. 18.

Twelve people were killed and another injured in western India on Wednesday when one of the walls of the salt factory where they were working collapsed and fell on several employees.

Twelve people were killed and another was injured when a wall of a factory collapsed on workers in the western state of Gujarat at noon, he explained, adding that he had already been taken to hospital. F ML Barat, a police officer at the Morbi police station where the disaster occurred.

“Rescue operations are over, no one is missing, only 13 people are injured,” the source said, following rumors that another worker may have been trapped under the rubble.

Pictures of the factory after the incident show numerous rubble and salt bags scattered on the ground, while dozens of people try to remove them with the help of excavations.

It was not long before programs of solidarity with the victims came, including Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who described the news of the collapse as “heartbreaking” and expressed his condolences to the families of the dead.

“During this painful time, I have my thoughts with the bereaved family. May the injured heal quickly. Local authorities are doing all they can to help the victims,” ​​he said on Twitter.

Fires, landslides and other similar accidents occur frequently in India, often due to poor infrastructure and lack of maintenance, factors triggered by corruption and illegal practices.

In another incident at an illegal firecracker factory in northern India last March, at least 11 people, including three children, were killed in an explosion that left many trapped under the rubble.

According to the latest annual report on accident deaths and suicides in India, at least 1,536 people will die by building collapses by 2020.

