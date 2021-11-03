11 entrepreneurs donated over 100 million rupees in the financial year 21; Azim Premji retains top spot – EzAnime.net

Wipro’s Azim Premji retains number one spot in India’s list of billionaires for the second time. Image: PTI

In the financial year 2020-21, 11 people have donated more than Rs 100 crore per annum. Wipro’s Azim Premji retains number one spot in India’s list of billionaires for the second time. According to the latest EdelGive Hurun India Philanthropy List 2021, Premji increased its donations by 23% year-on-year in the last financial year. Hurun India and EdelGive have released the eighth edition of the list. The value of their donations. Between April 1, 2020 and March 31, 2021. It received a total of Rs 9,659 crore from 72 donors as education was the most sought after among the philanthropists. Star investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala has topped the list of new entrants to FY 21, donating a quarter of his annual income or Rs 50 crore to charities.

Asim Premji: Wipro’s Chairman, Asim Premji & Family, has raised Rs. 9,713 crore or Rs. With a donation of Rs 27 crore, Edelkiv Hurun has topped the India 2021 charity list. The Asim Premji Foundation has doubled its quota for epidemics to Rs 1.25 crore. In June this year, it committed Rs 2,125 crore to expand the vaccination drive in ten states and increase it if necessary.

Shiva Nadar: HCL Technologies Founder and Chairman Shiv Nadar & Family Rs. With a donation of Rs. As of 2021, Nadar has invested nearly $ 1 billion through the Foundation to directly affect more than 30,000 students. In 2021 alone, the Shiv Nadar Foundation donated Rs 70 crore for the relief of the Govt epidemic.

Mukesh Ambani: The family of Mukesh Ambani & Reliance Industries Ltd. donated Rs 557 million last financial year and EdelGive Hurun India ranked third in the 2021 charity list. RIL produced 1000 MT of medical grade liquid oxygen per day or 11% of India’s total production. It has provided 55,000 metric tons of medical grade liquid oxygen free of charge nationwide.

Kumar Mangalam Birla: Kumar Mangalam Birla and his family donated 377 million rupees and placed fourth on the charity list. Aditya Birla Group donates Rs 400 million to PM CARES Fund and FICCI-Aditya Birla donates Rs 50 million to CSR Center of Excellence. Birla has set aside Rs 50 million to supply N95 masks, personal protective equipment and ventilators in India.

Nandan Nilekani: Infosys’ Nandan Nilekani topped the list with a donation of Rs 183 crore. Nandan Nilekani donated 138 million rupees for social thinking in the 2021 financial year. In addition, Nandan Nilekani and Rohini Nilekani signed a Pledge of Allegiance in 2017 and pledged to donate half of their wealth to charity.

Induja family: The Hinduja family donated 166 million rupees in fiscal year 21 and EdelGive Hurun was ranked sixth on the list of philanthropists in India. The Hinduja Foundation, founded in 1968, focuses on water management, sanitation, education, rural development and the arts and culture.

Bajaj family: The Bajaj family was ranked seventh when the group donated Rs 136 crore in the 21st financial year. In May this year, they pledged to donate 200 million rupees to build capacity and resources to combat the epidemic. This is in addition to the Rs 100 million donated by Bajaj Group in FY21.

Gautam Adani: Gautam Adani and his family donated Rs 130 crore on FY 21 and was ranked 8th on the EdelGive Hurun India 2021 charity list. The Adani Foundation pursues sustainable development goals in education, community health, sustainable livelihoods and community infrastructure development. The Foundation has donated Rs 122 crore in support of Govt-19 related relief efforts across the country.

Anil Agarwal: Anil Agarwal and his family donated Rs 130 crore in the previous financial year, and Edelkiv Hurun shared 8th place with Gautam Adani in the India 2021 philanthropy list. In July this year, the Anil Agarwal Foundation announced a Rs 5,000 crore ‘swast’. Kaun Abhiyan aims to provide end-to-end health solutions across the rural landscape covering 1,000 villages in 24 districts and 12 states across the country.

Burmese family: The Burmese family donated 114 million rupees and Edelkiv Hurun India ranked 10th on the 2021 charity list. Dabur Group established the Dabur Care Fund for Govt-19 to protect lives and livelihoods and to provide assistance to victims. Govt-19 Infection.

