கோவிட் -19 | India confirms more than 100 Omigron cases and warns people | NNDC | The world

Despite tight restrictions at airports, Indian authorities on Friday reported 101 cases of new Omigran variants in the country, indicating that it is time to step up precautionary and security measures.

101 cases Omigron Found in eleven states of the country, more than 30 of them in the western state of Maharashtra and about twenty New DelhiLao Agarwal, Under Secretary, Ministry of Health, India, issued a statement to reporters.

With this, at least 19 districts in the country are “at high risk” of increasing cases, he said.

“Most cases have travel history or are related to travel history. But in some places we have not been able to establish such a record. If so, we will continue the investigation.”, Member of the Advisory Board of the Government Finance Commission VK Paul explained.

Based on the diffusion experience that has occurred in many countries Europe And the rapid expansion of the new variant, Indian officials explained the importance of being vigilant and pursuing biosecurity protocols.

If India Experienced such a widespread eruption United KingdomFor example, Paul said the country, with a population of 1.35 billion, could exceed one million a day.

When it became the global hub of the epidemic last May, recording more than 400,000 cases and more than 4,000 deaths in 24 hours, it was even worse than the crisis it had already experienced.

This is one of the worst disease crises in the world so far.

“It’s time to avoid unnecessary trips, mass gatherings and small celebrations of festivals.”Balram Bhargava, a member of the Medical Research Council of India, said.

The hundred cases reported today are an indicator of the progress of the new variant, but it is not possible to know for sure what the actual number of these types of cases is because it represents a more complex study. Illustrated in all models.

Read the genetic sequence of each sample “This is not possible. It is an epidemiological monitoring and evaluation and monitoring tool, not a diagnostic tool. We can ensure that adequate sampling is done.”A member of the government’s advisory council assured reporters.

Deputy Secretary of Ministry of Health He also stressed the importance of continuing to advance in the anti-vaccination campaign COVID-19, It is the backbone of the struggle against proliferation.

“There is no evidence that vaccines are effective against the Omigron variant of the corona virus.”Agarwal noted that the country has a high vaccination rate.

Within a year, India has vaccinated 1.35 billion people and more than 530 million people have already received both drugs.

In the last 20 days, the India It has gone from the first two confirmed cases of the new variant first detected in South Africa to 101 reported today.

Although the country has suspended international commercial flights since the end of March 2020, bilateral agreements, known as flyovers, with a number of countries have allowed the arrival and departure of a limited number of flights.

